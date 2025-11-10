

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - CGI (GIB), an IT and business consulting services company, Monday announced that it has secured a new contract worth 250 million pounds with His Majesty's Revenue and Customs or HRMC over five years, with an initial three-year term and two optional one-year extensions.



The company will operate and maintain HMRC's integration services, under the direction of internal HMRC expertise and will work alongside their in-house experts to manage existing integration capabilities.



This contract builds on CGI's existing work with this UK department responsible for safeguarding the flow of money to the national treasury through collection, compliance, and enforcement activities.



On Friday, CGI shares closed at $86.18, up 1.62% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News