St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its first channel sampling program, which expands surface polymetallic mineralization at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ") of its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") in central Newfoundland. This work confirms and extends near-surface lead-zinc-silver-gold-copper mineralization first modelled within the NHC Zone (see May 1, 2025 News Release) and later validated by high-grade grab samples (see July 03, 2025 News Release). Together, these results indicate the continuity of mineralization along approximately 750 metres of strike, consistent with the interpretation of a broad, near surface VMS-style system. The Company plans to continue channel sampling programs along the modelled MMZ trend and within the Target Area for Zone Extension ("TAZE") identified in Figure 1.

Following the success of earlier grab sampling, including HS-25-04 which assayed 1.56% Pb, 9.60% Zn, 0.15% Cu, 45.0 g/t Ag, and 0.366 g/t Au (July 03, 2025), Anteros mechanically stripped a nearby bluff, exposing bedrock within the modelled NHC Zone area. The work revealed a mass of sericitic, gossanous, felsic volcanic tuff containing lead-, zinc-, and copper-bearing sulphides. A closely-spaced series of nine, 4-metre long channels was cut across the structure and sampled (Figure 1 and 2). A total of 36, 1-metre samples were submitted for assay, with composite highlights summarized in Table 1.

Table 1: Channel sample highlights1

Channel No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) 1 1.0 4.0 3.0 0.10 22.5 0.038 0.747 0.268 3 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.20 25.5 0.038 0.565 0.038 5 0.0 4.0 4.0 0.26 21.0 0.112 0.584 0.287 including 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.54 47.7 0.267 1.360 0.040 6 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.20 20.2 0.205 0.545 0.362 including 0.0 1.0 1.0 0.35 51.6 0.570 1.440 0.900 7 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.18 14.7 0.119 0.325 0.317 8 2.0 4.0 2.0 0.15 6.3 0.017 0.159 0.815 including 3.0 4.0 1.0 0.21 9.7 0.022 0.214 0.870

1 Composite intervals are length-weighted and may not represent true widths

The channel program returned consistent base and precious metal values across multiple cuts, confirming that mineralization is continuous over several metres at surface. The strongest intervals include up to 1.44% Pb, 0.90% Zn, 0.57% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au and 51.6 g/t Ag as well as 1.36% Pb, 0.04% Zn, 0.27% Cu, 0.54 g/t Au and 47.7 g/t Ag over 1.0 metre within broader polymetallic zones ranging from three to four metres wide. These results demonstrate that the MMZ hosts significant near-surface mineralization with strong potential for lateral continuity.

The new results validate the geological model within the southwestern portion of the MMZ, confirming that mineralization extends to surface as predicted. Historical drilling and 3-D modelling previously defined this same horizon as part of the NHC Zone, which included intercepts such as 4.0% Pb, 9.8% Zn, 37 g/t Ag and 0.6 g/t Au over 6.0 m (May 1, 2025). Together with high-grade lead-zinc-silver results reported from the same area (July 3, 2025), the program confirms the strength and continuity of the system. Importantly, the broader MMZ remains open along strike to the northeast, where Anteros recently discovered high-grade copper-gold-silver mineralization approximately 775 metres away (see June 16, 2025 News Release). Collectively, these datasets highlight a mineralized corridor in excess of 800 metres of strike with multiple high-priority zones for follow-up.

Figure 1: Interpreted Property Geology with MMZ, NHC, and Channel Sample Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/273748_bcba829df403e803_002full.jpg

"These inaugural channel results demonstrate that mineralization at the MMZ extends to surface, consistent with our geological model," stated Trumbull Fisher, CEO of Anteros Metals. "The continuity and multi-metal nature of the results support the MMZ, modelled to be a wide, laterally extensive and high-grade zone, as a compelling follow-up target for trenching and drill testing."

GEOLOGICAL CONTEXT

The MMZ lies within a prospective segment of the Exploits Subzone, a well-recognized host to VMS deposits in central Newfoundland. At Havens Steady, felsic to intermediate volcaniclastics are variably-silicified and gossanous at surface. Historical drilling within the Property intersected high-grade Pb-Zn-Ag-Cu mineralization consistent with the NHC/MMZ horizon, and recent compilation work has highlighted zones with copper and gold enrichment.

The current results build on previous work at Havens Steady, where earlier sampling identified angular float boulders containing multi-percent copper in an undrilled area along-strike from the MMZ (June 16, 2025). The continuity between historical drill intercepts, recent grab samples, and new channel results positions the MMZ as a priority drill target for 2026.

NEXT STEPS

The Company plans to complete additional trenching and channel sampling along strike of the MMZ and within the Target Area for Zone Extension, where grab samples returned up to 2.17% Cu, 21.3 g/t Ag and 0.22 g/t Au. Follow-up work will prioritize these copper-rich zones while continuing to refine understanding of the southern MMZ where consistent multi-metal mineralization has now been confirmed at surface. All results will be integrated with historical drill and geophysical data to refine Phase I drill targets designed to test the subsurface continuity of this emerging, multi-metal VMS system along more than 750 metres of trend.

QA/QC AND ANALYTICAL METHODS

Samples were collected by Anteros personnel and submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd. ("EAL"), an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory located in Springdale, Newfoundland. EAL regularly inserts certified blanks, reference standards, and sample duplicates into sample sequences to maintain accuracy and precision. Multi-element geochemistry was estimated using a 200g subsample, dissolved in a four-acid solution, and analyzed with inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy ("ICP-OES"). Overlimit assays for lead, zinc, and silver were completed using atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") and gold was analyzed by 30g fire assay with AAS finish.

Figure 2: Channel Sampling Gossanous Bedrock at the MMZ

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9885/273748_anteros11082025fig2.jpg

ABOUT THE PROPERTY

The Havens Steady Property covers a laterally extensive polymetallic VMS system within the Storm Brook Formation of the Red Cross Group in the Exploits Subzone. Located approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Buchans, the Property benefits from road infrastructure and nearby hydropower. The region hosts active exploration and world class VMS deposits such as the past-producing Duck Pond Mine. The Company cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Property.

Since acquiring the Property in January 2024, Anteros has compiled an extensive historical dataset that includes airborne electromagnetic surveys, geochemical surveys, and over 15,000 metres of historical drilling. Documented mineralization includes sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and bornite in high-grade polymetallic zones. The known system extends for over one kilometre of strike and remains open at depth.

Learn more: www.anterosmetals.com/havens-steady.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jesse R. Halle, P.Geo. (NL), an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

CORPORATE UPDATE - WARRANT EXTENSION

The Company also announces that it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 2,633,000 previously issued warrants (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were originally issued by the Company on November 27, 2024, at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share. The Warrants have been extended for an additional twelve (12) months, with the amended expiry being November 27, 2026. The exercise price of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing a pipeline of critical minerals projects across Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions. The Company is targeting copper, nickel, zinc, and emerging strategic commodities that support the global energy transition. Immediate plans for their flagship Knob Lake Property include advancing the historical Fe-Mn Mineral Resource Estimate toward current NI 43-101 standards as well as commencing baseline environmental and preliminary feasibility studies. Anteros also holds an option to earn up to a 49% interest in the Seagull Ni-Cu-PGE Property in Ontario, an exploration-stage project being advanced under a joint-venture earn-in agreement with Rift Minerals Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

