Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces the identification of several high-priority, REE-prospective drill targets from its 2025 ground gravity survey (Figure 1) at the Alces Lake project in northern Saskatchewan. The survey delivered a detailed surface-to-600m 3D view that refines anomalies outlined in the 2024 Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (AGG) survey dataset, enabling Appia to rank its initial targets with greater confidence for future drilling, starting with targets 1, 5, 6, and 7 (Figures 2 through 5 below).

Program Highlights

High-resolution ground gravity data refined the shape and strength of multiple gravity features first recognized in the 2024 AGG survey, thus improving our drill-planning confidence.

Based on our interpretations, Targets 1, 5, 6, and 7 emerge as first-order priorities for Appia's planned 2026 diamond drill program, sharing geophysical responses that closely resemble those associated with the high-grade, near-surface WRCB zone and the large low-grade Magnet Ridge zone.

In addition, the other identified zones from the ground gravity survey emerge as favorable, second-priority drill targets that will be sequenced into the 2026 and future programs.

The new priority targets occur along strike of WRCB and Magnet Ridge within the western margin of the NW-SE-trending regional structural corridor. This supports our geophysical-geological hypothesis of intersecting the mineralized package of rocks at depth and along strike.

Geophysical Similarities to WRCB and Magnet Ridge

Priority targets 1, 5, 6 and 7 exhibit a similar gravity expression to that observed at WRCB and Magnet Ridge, i.e. sitting within a pronounced gravity gradient transition from low to high density rocks.- This gravity gradient transition is interpreted to host interlayered, folded pelitic-to-granitic gneiss with amphibolite, the mineralized lithologic package on the property that typically hosts the REE-bearing abyssal pegmatites. The moderate to steep gradients and local density highs mapped by the 2025 ground survey mirror those observed over the known zones, supporting our geophysical-geological interpretation that similar host rocks and structures continue into the newly defined target areas of interest.

Tom Drivas, CEO & Director of Appia, commented:

"Building on the AGG survey, the recent ground gravity program tightened our targeting and outlined several REE-prospective areas. With this added resolution, we can advance our upcoming 2026 drill program with greater confidence; the new targets share similarities with the high-grade WRCB and large Magnet Ridge along the same trend, supporting the potential for discovering new REE mineralization from surface to 600m depths."

Figure 1 - 2025 Ground Gravity Survey Zones - Alces Lake, Saskatchewan

Figure 1 - 2025 Ground Gravity Survey Zones - Alces Lake, Saskatchewan



Figure 2 - Target 1: Proposed drill holes AL-2025-10, 10a

Figure 2 - Target 1: Proposed drill holes AL-2025-10, 10a











Figure 3 - Target 5: Proposed drill holes AL-2025-006, 006a

Figure 4 - Target 6: Proposed drill holes AL-2025-007, 007a

Figure 4 - Target 6: Proposed drill holes AL-2025-007, 007a



Figure 5 - Target 7, Proposed drill holes AL-2025-008, 008a, 008b

Figure 5 - Target 7, Proposed drill holes AL-2025-008, 008a, 008b



About the Alces Lake Project

The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REEs and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

* Critical rare earth elements/oxides (CREO) are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets that enable modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines. The "magnet alloy" rare earths (CREO) are neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb).

The Alces Lake project is located in northern Saskatchewan, the same provincial jurisdiction that the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) is developing a "first-of-its-kind" rare earth processing facility in Canada. The Alces Lake project area is 35,682 hectares (88,173 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Exploration Consultant and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the state of Goiás in Brazil.

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 184.9 million common shares outstanding, 223.3 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

