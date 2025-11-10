Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to announce it has officially signed a Cooperation Agreement with the University of Košice, an institution widely regarded as the leading and largest in Slovakia focused on mining industry education and research. The purpose of the Cooperation Agreement is to create a formal framework for mutual collaboration that benefits both the University of Kosice and the Company to advance the Trojarova Antimony Project in Slovakia. The university participates in EU-funded research projects and programmes and is a research-partner of the European Union in multiple ways, it has cooperated with several successful industrial projects in the past.

Highlights:

In addition to technical cooperation, the university will explore opportunities for joint participation in European Union grant programs and other funding initiatives

The Faculty of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering will provide specialized metallurgical testing and analytical support focused on flow-sheet design

The University will support in engaging with key stakeholders, helping to facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange across industry, research, and public sectors

Field trips, internships, and research-based thesis work for students

Incorporate areas of study involving the Trojarova Antimony Project into multiple accredited degree awards: Bacherlor (Bc.), Engineering (Ing.) and Postgraduate (PhD).

Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director stated, "This agreement marks an important step toward bridging academic excellence with real-world application. By combining our industry experience with the university's research capabilities, we can push the boundaries of what's possible in modern metallurgy. The university has had several prestigious industry project partners including Caterpillar, U.S. Steel and Volkswagen. We look forward to the possibility of EU funded programs as we look to examine metallurgical studies with the idea of designing a flow-sheet to produce an industrial spec product to capture the true antimony price, versus just producing a concentrate. Furthermore, the Ministry of Environment in Slovakia listed the Trojarova antimony project in the domestic 2025 list of critical raw materials projects submitted to the EU. This means the project is officially recognized as strategically important for securing a potential domestic supply of antimony, a critical metal for the economy and high-tech applications. Inclusion highlights the project for future potential exploration, investment, and regulatory support."

The Technical University of Košice is one of Slovakia's leading technical institutions, known for its strong focus on engineering, materials science, and applied research in cooperation with industry. Its Faculty of Mining, Ecology, Process Control and Geotechnologies continues the region's historic mining tradition, training future specialists in mining, raw materials processing, and environmental technologies. The University of Košice has a long tradition of linking academic research with industrial needs. Its faculties - such as Mining, Ecology, Process Control and Geotechnologies (BERG), Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Informatics, and Materials, Metallurgy and Recycling - are built around applied science and engineering disciplines where industry collaboration is essential. By partnering with industry, the university helps develop a skilled workforce for the sector, ensuring that graduates are ready to contribute effectively upon graduation.

The university plays a key role in educating and preparing the next generation of professionals, equipping students with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on technical skills. Through its specialized programs in mining, geology, and geotechnologies, the university trains future mine engineers, technicians, and safety experts to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

