Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated November 21, 2025 and December 2, 2025, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein), issuing 8,332,888 units of the Company ("Units") at a purchase price of $0.36 per Unit (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,999,840.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional Share (each a "Warrant Share", and together with the Units, Shares and Warrants, the "Securities") at an exercise price of $0.55 for a period of twelve (12) months from the date issuance.

The Company is pleased to note that the Offering included a lead order of $1,500,000 from an arm's length European investor, reflecting what the Company perceives to be strong interest in the Company's exploration strategy in Slovakia by the European market.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an aggregate cash finder's fee of $49,321 and issued an aggregate of 137,003 non-transferable finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") from the sale of Units to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., and Ventum Financial Corp. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.55 each for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance. The Finder's Warrants are subject to a statutory four month hold period expiring on April 5, 2026.

The Units sold under the Offering were issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption") to purchasers resident in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and other qualifying jurisdictions. The Securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for technical work, including completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment at the Company's flagship Trojarová antimony-gold project and definition infill drilling.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the Offering and anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

