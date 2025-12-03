Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to announce that it is fully subscribed for its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, as previously announced on November 21, 2025 (the "Offering"). The completion of the Offering remains subject to ordinary conditions, including receipt of all funds and completion of delivery of the Units. In connection with the completion of the Offering, the Company has confirmed all eligible finders who will be compensated for their services in finding investors, and as such has filed an amended and restated offering document (the "Amended Offering Document") including details of such finders and their compensation. All investors are advised to rely on the Amended Offering Document in connection with the closing of the Offering, which is anticipated to occur on or about December 4, 2025.

The Amended Offering Document can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://www.militarymetalscorp.com. Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and the securities may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person or any person in the United States, absent an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the Offering and its completion on December 4, 2025 or otherwise. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

