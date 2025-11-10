Loop Industries Executes a Multi-Year Offtake Agreement With Nike, the Global Leader in Athletic Footwear and Apparel

Nike signs on as the anchor customer for the Infinite Loop India manufacturing facility.

Multi-year offtake agreement secures supply of Twist, Loop's branded, virgin-quality polyester resin made exclusively from textile waste.

Twist will feature full traceability via Loop's proprietary chemical tracer technology, providing verifiable textile to textile recycled content.

Infinite Loop India is a joint venture between Loop industries and Ester industries.

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) ("Loop"), a clean technology company accelerating the circular economy, today announced a multi-year offtake agreement with NIKE, Inc. ("Nike"), the global leader in athletic footwear and apparel. Under the agreement, Loop will supply Twist, its virgin-quality circular polyester resin made exclusively from textile waste, establishing Nike as the anchor customer for the Infinite Loop India manufacturing facility which is being constructed in partnership with Ester Industries.

This agreement with Nike further advances the implementation of Loop's commercialization strategy and reflects Nike's commitment to sustainable innovation. Loop's Twist resin, a verifiable textile-to-textile solution, will be used to reduce the usage of virgin and recycled flake polyester across Nike's product lines.

Driving Environmental Impact

The Infinite Loop India facility1 is projected to deliver significant environmental savings compared to fossil fuel-based polyester. The facility is expected to achieve an 81% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and an annual savings of up to 418,600 tonnes of CO2 emissions2. This CO2 saving is equivalent to eliminating more than one billion miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle each year.

Traceability

All products made with Twist will feature full traceability through Loop's proprietary chemical tracer technology. This system provides Nike with verifiable proof of textile-to-textile recycled content.

"Our agreement with Loop Industries marks a pivotal step toward transforming textile waste into high-performance materials," said said Sitora Muzafarova, VP Materials Supply Chain of Nike. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to scaling sustainable solutions that deliver both environmental impact and product excellence."

"We are very proud to have Nike as our anchor customer, this agreement is a major milestone for Loop Industries and for Infinite Loop India. The commitment from this iconic global brand is a powerful validation of our strategy to provide a verifiable textile-to-textile polyester resin and advancing circular fashion for our apparel customers," said Daniel Solomita, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Loop Industries.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Arvind Singhania, Chairman, Ester Industries Limited, said, "It is a privilege to partner with Nike in advancing their global sustainability ambitions. This partnership reflects the trust and confidence leading multinational brands place in our ability to deliver verifiable, high-performance recycled materials at scale."

1A 70,000 tonne Infinite Loop facility could save up to 418,600 tonnes / year of CO2 compared to virgin PET.

2Life Cycle Assessment of an Infinite Loop facility in India done by Franklin Associates, a division of ERG, compares kg for kg Loop PET vs. Virgin PET. CO2 savings are compared to the production of virgin PET made from fossil fuels and the avoided incineration of waste used as a feedstock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from its dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles packaging and textiles such as carpets and clothing, into its base building block monomers DMT and MEG. The monomers are separated, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop & Twist branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop & Twist PET can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, helping to close the plastic loop. Loop Industries is committed to contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

