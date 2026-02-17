Loop Industries' European Joint Venture Selects BASF-Powered Industrial Park in Germany for First European Infinite Loop Facility

Selection of BASF Industriepark Lausitz in Schwarzheide, Germany, for the first European Infinite Loop facility and the second facility globally.

This facility marks the first project under Loop's licensed technology model, following the December 2024 partnership with Reed - Societe Generale Group.

Facility to produce 70,000 metric tons per annum of virgin-quality recycled PET and polyester fiber using Loop's proven depolymerization technology.

The project now advances into the engineering and permitting phase, during which Loop will generate incremental revenue through engineering fees and license payments.

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) ("Loop"), today announced that its joint venture, Infinite Loop Europe, has selected BASF Industriepark Lausitz in Schwarzheide, Germany, as the site for its inaugural European manufacturing facility.

Led by Reed - Société Générale Group, the project will be the second Infinite Loop facility globally and the first under Loop's licensed technology model. This selection marks a major step in Loop's global commercialization strategy, with the site expected to be operational by 2030.

The development follows the December 2024 technology license agreement and the formation of Infinite Loop Europe. Loop previously received a €10 million upfront license payment and expects to begin generating incremental engineering and license revenue during the development phase, commencing in 2026 as the project advances through engineering and permitting.

Infinite Loop Europe reflects Loop's strategic licensing model, designed to accelerate the global rollout of its technology alongside well-capitalized institutional partners. The selection of Industriepark Lausitz reinforces the robustness of Loop's technology within one of the world's most rigorous regulatory environments.

A Significant Milestone in Loop's Commercialization Strategy

Capital-Light Deployment: This facility marks the first implementation of Loop's capital-light licensing model in which Loop can scale globally without direct construction CAPEX.

Validated Scalability & Strong Market Need: The facility will utilize Loop's proprietary depolymerization technology to produce 70,000 metric tons per year of virgin-quality Loop PET made from 100% recycled content. By addressing a critical supply gap for food-grade and pharmaceutical applications in the European market, the project pairs technical reliability with a high-demand commercial opportunity.

Blue-Chip Partnership: Integration within BASF's Industriepark Lausitz provides access to world-class industrial infrastructure and operational expertise, while the partnership with Reed - Société Générale Group brings strong institutional capital support, reducing execution risk and accelerating commercialization.

Supportive Regulatory Environment: The process avoids up to 5 tons of CO2 emissions per ton of PET produced compared to fossil-based alternatives. The facility is positioned to benefit from the European Commission's 2025 pilot actions aimed at modernizing and strengthening the EU plastics recycling sector.

Next Steps: Following site selection, the project moves into the engineering and permitting phase.

"Selecting the BASF-powered Industriepark Lausitz is the defining next step for Loop's expansion into Europe," said Adel Essaddam, COO of Loop Industries. " This facility is a direct execution of our capital-light model, designed to efficiently scale our global footprint. Most importantly, this move triggers our next phase of value creation. Building on the €10 million upfront payment already received, Loop is set to begin generating incremental engineering and license revenue starting in 2026. By utilizing modular construction and our proven depolymerization technology, we are shortening timelines and establishing a profitable, scalable hub for the European circular economy."

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from its dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles packaging and textiles such as carpets and clothing, into their base building block monomers DMT and MEG. The monomers are separated, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop & Twist branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop & Twist PET can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, helping to close the plastic loop. Loop Industries is committed to contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information:

Please visit www.loopindustries.com

Follow Loop on X: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

Follow Twist on Instagram: twistbyloop

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the anticipated timing and development of Loop's projects in India and Europe; expected progress and outcomes related to project debt and equity financing efforts; potential engineering services revenues and milestone payments; and the expected benefits of Loop's offtake agreement with Nike, strategic alliance with Reed Societe Generale Group, and other current or prospective partnerships. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from the projections discussed in these forward-looking statements. The economic environment within which we operate could materially affect our actual results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. These risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, those listed under "Risk Factors." Additional factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements and/or projections include, among other things: (i) our ability to commercialize our technology and products, (ii) the status of our relationships with our partners, (iii) development and protection of our intellectual property and products, (iv) industry competition, (v) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding relative to our current and future financial commitments, (vi) our ability to continue as a going concern, (vii) engineering, contracting, and building our manufacturing facilities, (viii) our ability to scale, manufacture, and sell our products and to license our technology in order to generate revenues, (ix) our proposed business model and our ability to execute it, (x) our ability to obtain the necessary approvals or satisfy any closing conditions in respect of any of our proposed partnerships, (xi) our joint venture projects and our ability to recover certain expenditures in connection to them, (xii) adverse effects on the Company's business and operations as a result of increased regulatory, media, or financial reporting scrutiny, practices, rumors, or otherwise, (xiii) public health issues, such as disease epidemics, which may lead to reduced access to capital markets, supply chain disruptions, and government-imposed business closures, (xiv) war, regional tensions, and economic or other conflicts including trade disputes and increasing protectionist measures that could impact market stability and our business; (xv) the effect of the continuing worldwide macroeconomic uncertainty and its impacts, including inflation, market volatility and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates, (xvi) the outcome of any SEC investigations or class action litigation filed against us, (xvii) our ability to hire and/or retain qualified employees and consultants, (xviii) other events or circumstances over which we have little or no control, and (xix) other factors discussed in Loop's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025 filed with the SEC and in Loop's subsequent filings with the SEC. More detailed information about Loop and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Loop's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Loop assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

Kevin C. O'Dowd, Investor Relations

Loop Industries, Inc.

+1 617-755-4602

kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/loop-industries-european-joint-venture-selects-basf-powered-industrial-park-in-ger-1137349