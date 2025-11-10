American Vanguard Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million vs. $1.8 million in Q3 last year
Maintains full year 2025 EBITDA Guidance of $40 million to $44 million
NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / American Vanguard ® Corporation, a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamental management and commercial pest control, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Financial and Operational Highlights Third Quarter 2025 - versus Third Quarter 2024 1 :
Net sales of $119 million vs. $118 million;
Gross profit margin of 29% vs. 15%;
Net loss of $12.4 million vs. $25,7 million
Adjusted EBITDA [2] of $8.2 million vs. $1.8 million;
EPS of $(0.43) vs. ($0.91);
Total inventory of $199 million, down $47 million year-over-year.
Dak Kaye, CEO of American Vanguard, stated "Since joining the company 11 months ago, my message has been to simplify, prioritize and deliver. I can see that our efforts to follow that mantra are yielding positive results. In the midst of a challenging agricultural environment, we experienced improved results compared to the year ago period. Greater manufacturing efficiency, lower net trade working capital, and reduced operational expenses have contributed to higher gross profit margins and a substantial improvement in EBITDA. By controlling the things that we can control and leaning into our customers' needs, we have achieved these results in the midst of industry-wide uncertainty. Looking forward, we see signs of greater stability in our markets as we finish out the year and head into 2026. Against this backdrop, I am pleased to reiterate our full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA target in the range of $40 million to $44 million."
Mr. Kaye continued, "In addition, in future filings and communications we intend to change the nomenclature of our non-crop business to the Specialty business. We think that changing the name to Specialty will help to put a clearer focus on the world-class technologies that this business is bringing to market and align the business terminology with our peers."
David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer stated, "I am pleased to see the positive results of our business improvement plan. Our gross profit margin increased, in comparison to the same quarter of 2024, and our adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 540 basis points quarter-over-quarter. These results are noteworthy given the backdrop of a weak overall agricultural market, which has affected grower spending levels. We continue to keep a close eye on net trade working capital, as evidenced by a reduction in total inventory of $47 million, as compared to this time last year, which, in turn, limited the need to access our credit facility. Also, as planned we continue to wind down spending on our business transformation, which was almost $7 million lower than the year ago period, and down more than $11 million when compared to the first nine months of 2025. We have transitioned the initial transformation effort towards an internally driven business improvement plan; accordingly, we expect that associated expenses will continue to decrease over the coming quarters. In addition, we recorded a total charge of $7.6 million to cover products liability claims of $6.7 million and related expenses, including the recovery and disposal of unused material at growers, arising from one of our products that had been contaminated by the third party formulator; in the future we expect to fully recover this expense through recourse against the counterparty and its insurers. The charge is included as an adjustment to EBITDA. One final point to note, the fourth quarter has historically been our strongest period, and we expect that to be the case this year. Given this seasonal strength, we expect to generate a material amount of free cash flow during this period, which we plan to allocated towards debt paydown."
1 Third quarter 2024 are GAAP figures and include adjustments related to a product recall.
2 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define adjusted EBITDA differently.
Earnings Conference Call
The company will be hosting an earnings conference call at November 10, 2025 at 9 am Eastern Time/6 am Pacific Time.
The conference call can be accessed through the following link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3070/53091
A replay of this event can be accessed through the company website.
The company plans to post on the Investor Relations section of the company's website a supplemental presentation that should be read in connection with this earnings release.
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agriculture products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. Over the past 20 years, through product and business acquisitions, the Company has significantly expanded its operations and now has more than 1,000 product registrations worldwide. To learn more about the Company, please reference www.american-vanguard.com.
The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release the matters set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," "target," "trend," "plan," "goal," or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," or "could." These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Current assets:
Cash
$
16,795
$
12,514
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,363 and $9,190, respectively
167,138
169,743
Other
8,009
4,699
Total receivables, net
175,147
174,442
Inventories
199,005
179,292
Prepaid expenses
10,087
7,615
Income taxes receivable
5,434
5,030
Total current assets
406,468
378,893
Property, plant and equipment, net
55,799
58,169
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
17,749
19,735
Intangible assets, net of amortization
143,407
150,497
Goodwill
21,040
19,701
Deferred income tax assets
3,523
1,242
Other assets
7,027
8,484
Total assets
$
655,013
$
636,721
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
84,204
$
69,159
Customer prepayments
31,234
52,675
Accrued program costs
81,909
69,449
Accrued expenses and other payables
24,271
31,989
Operating lease liabilities, current
6,185
6,136
Income taxes payable
2,364
2,942
Total current liabilities
230,167
232,350
Long-term debt
182,250
147,332
Operating lease liabilities, long term
12,154
14,339
Deferred income tax liabilities
8,997
7,989
Other liabilities
457
1,601
Total liabilities
434,025
403,611
Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 13)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued
-
-
Common stock, $0.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued
34,970,687 shares at September 30, 2025 and 34,794,548 shares at December 31, 2024
3,497
3,479
Additional paid-in capital
116,885
114,679
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,406
)
(18,729
)
Retained earnings
183,213
204,882
292,189
304,311
Less treasury stock at cost, 5,915,182 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(71,201
)
(71,201
)
Total stockholders' equity
220,988
233,110
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
655,013
$
636,721
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
119,313
$
118,307
$
364,426
$
381,659
Cost of sales
(85,099
)
(101,014
)
(259,474
)
(284,185
)
Gross profit
34,214
17,293
104,952
97,474
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative
(26,747
)
(26,365
)
(81,998
)
(86,885
)
Research, product development and regulatory
(5,654
)
(11,177
)
(17,139
)
(25,482
)
Product liability claims
(7,029
)
-
(7,029
)
-
Transformation
(1,442
)
(8,139
)
(5,254
)
(16,636
)
Assets impairment
(93
)
-
(227
)
-
Gain from sale of asset
246
-
246
-
Operating loss
(6,505
)
(28,388
)
(6,449
)
(31,529
)
Change in fair value of equity investment
(511
)
-
(511
)
513
Interest expense, net
(4,920
)
(4,378
)
(13,135
)
(11,988
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(11,936
)
(32,766
)
(20,095
)
(43,004
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(422
)
7,024
(1,574
)
7,093
Net loss
$
(12,358
)
$
(25,742
)
$
(21,669
)
$
(35,911
)
Net loss per common share - basic
$
(0.43
)
$
(0.91
)
$
(0.76
)
$
(1.28
)
Net loss per common share - assuming dilution
$
(0.43
)
$
(0.91
)
$
(0.76
)
$
(1.28
)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
28,511
28,173
28,377
28,015
Weighted average shares outstanding - assuming dilution
28,511
28,173
28,377
28,015
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS OF SALES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended September 30:
2025
2024
Change
% Change
Net sales:
U.S. crop
$
43,310
$
35,533
$
7,777
22
%
U.S. non-crop
19,233
22,454
(3,221
)
-14
%
Total U.S.
62,543
57,987
4,556
8
%
International
56,770
60,320
(3,550
)
-6
%
Total net sales
$
119,313
$
118,307
$
1,006
1
%
Total cost of sales
(85,099
)
(101,014
)
15,915
-16
%
Total gross profit
$
34,214
$
17,293
$
16,921
98
%
Total gross margin
29
%
15
%
For the nine months ended September 30:
2025
2024
Change
% Change
Net sales:
U.S. crop
$
153,511
$
155,075
$
(1,564
)
-1
%
U.S. non-crop
54,067
59,241
(5,174
)
-9
%
Total U.S.
207,578
214,316
(6,738
)
-3
%
International
156,848
167,343
(10,495
)
-6
%
Total net sales
$
364,426
$
381,659
$
(17,233
)
-5
%
Total cost of sales
$
(259,474
)
$
(284,185
)
$
24,711
-9
%
Total gross profit
$
104,952
$
97,474
$
7,478
8
%
Total gross margin
29
%
26
%
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(21,669
)
$
(35,911
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets
14,007
16,602
Amortization of other long-term assets
16
199
Amortization and accretion of deferred loan fees and discounted liabilities
1,167
342
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(246
)
-
Impairment of assets
227
-
Provision for estimated credit losses
1,944
1,278
Stock-based compensation
1,741
3,887
Change in deferred income taxes
(353
)
(9,110
)
Changes in liabilities for uncertain tax positions or unrecognized tax benefits
(522
)
106
Change in equity investment fair value
511
(513
)
Other
-
110
Unrealized foreign currency transactions (loss) gain
(704
)
121
Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations:
Decrease in net receivables
935
33,475
Increase in inventories
(16,513
)
(29,429
)
Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets
(965
)
(4,107
)
Change in income tax receivable/payable, net
(1,083
)
(6,216
)
Decrease in net operating lease liability
(150
)
(48
)
Increase in accounts payable
11,859
14,512
Decrease in customer prepayments
(21,453
)
(38,375
)
Increase in accrued program costs
12,285
17,721
(Decrease) increase in other payables and accrued expenses
(8,178
)
13,878
Net cash used in operating activities
(27,144
)
(21,478
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(2,398
)
(6,106
)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
492
66
Intangible assets
(136
)
(341
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,042
)
(6,381
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments under line of credit agreement
(179,415
)
(214,259
)
Borrowings under line of credit agreement
214,334
245,737
Payment of deferred loan fees
(3,339
)
-
Net receipt from the issuance of common stock under ESPP
629
901
Net payment for tax withholding on stock-based compensation awards
(147
)
(1,416
)
Payment of cash dividends
-
(2,510
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
32,062
28,453
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
2,876
594
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,405
(130
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
12,514
11,416
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
16,795
$
11,880
AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net loss
$
(12,358
)
$
(25,742
)
$
(21,669
)
$
(35,911
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
422
(7,024
)
1,574
(7,093
)
Interest expense, net
4,920
4,378
13,135
11,988
Depreciation and amortization
4,565
5,703
14,023
16,801
Stock compensation
760
1,135
1,741
3,887
Dacthal returns
(217
)
16,191
(646
)
16,191
Asset impairment & other writedowns
801
-
935
-
Product liability claims & related expenses
7,610
-
7,610
-
Equity investment fair value adjustment
511
-
511
-
Transformation costs & legal reserves
1,442
7,159
5,254
17,402
Gain on sales of assets
(246
)
-
(246
)
-
Adjusted EBITDA3
$
8,210
$
1,800
$
22,222
$
23,265
3 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company's competitors) may define adjusted EBITDA differently.
