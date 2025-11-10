Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) announces that it intends to change its name to "Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp." The new name more accurately reflects the Company's evolution into a provider of secure, AI-enhanced, and quantum-optimized energy systems serving defence, industrial, grid, and government markets.

The rebranding aligns with the Company's broadened mandate and reinforces its position at the intersection of advanced energy technology and national security infrastructure. It also supports the Company's long-term strategy to build a resilient platform for growth while strengthening value for shareholders.

"This is a defining step in our development," said CEO Paul Dickson. "The Aegis name captures our focus on delivering next-generation energy solutions designed for mission-critical environments. With a solid capital base and a growing pipeline of commercial and defence opportunities, we are well positioned to advance our strategy and build lasting value."

The Company will announce the effective date of the name change and provide confirmation of the new stock symbol once all regulatory processes are complete.

Additionally, a new website will be unveiled shortly in conjunction with the name change. For now, visit www.energyplug.com.

About Energy Plug Technologies

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) is a leader in secure and resilient energy storage solutions, advancing next-generation battery technologies for residential, commercial, and utility applications. The Company is committed to enhancing grid stability, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy adoption, working in collaboration with leading technology firms, government agencies, and Indigenous communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Energy Plug Technologies Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

