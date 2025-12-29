Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company"), in collaboration with Seetel New Energy (7740.TW) and Malahat Battery Technologies, today announced the launch of the 5 MWh MBT-Seetel containerised energy storage system, engineered for scalable deployment across the Americas and designed for extreme all-weather and mission-critical environments.

The MBT-Seetel establishes a new benchmark for safety, scalability, sovereign supply-chain security, and defence-grade resilience. The system combines Indigenous-led integration, Canadian technology development, and global manufacturing expertise to meet rapidly growing demand from utilities, defence agencies, remote and Indigenous communities, ports, emergency-response operators, and data centres seeking dependable grid-scale storage.

Key Features and Strategic Advantages

Fully Certified for North America: Designed to meet UL 9540 and UL 9540A requirements.

Fully Certified in Europe: First delivery expected in Q2 2026 in Europe with discussions ongoing with German distributors

Commissioning-Ready Design: Factory-tested (FAT) using a dedicated microgrid at the manufacturing facility, enabling true plug-and-play deployment.

Flexible Delivery: Lead times of 6-9 months depending on configuration.

Global Manufacturing Footprint: Production in Taiwan and Canada ensures resilient, China-independent supply chains and allied sourcing.

Defence-Grade Engineering: Built to withstand extreme operating environments and aligned with NATO-grade design principles.

Allied Smart-Component Supply Chain: Mission-critical microelectronics and semiconductors Advanced composite materials Lithium-ion energy storage systems AI-enabled sensing and monitoring Secure chips and cryptographic modules for cyber-resilient operation

Canadian Technology Contributions: Quantum eMotion (Quebec): Provides a quantum-security layer to protect system integrity. NorthWest Mettech (British Columbia): Supplies advanced materials technologies.

Proven Global Expertise: Seetel New Energy brings decades of GWh-scale production and EPC experience across Japan and Taiwan.

Indigenous-Led Integration: Malahat Battery Technology, an enterprise of the Malahat Nation, leads system integration and engineering.

Safety-Centric Design: AI-enhanced thermal management, advanced cooling, and integrated fire suppression ensure long-term reliability in harsh environments.

"The MBT-Seetel is engineered as a mission-ready platform for defence energy resilience and sovereign infrastructure protection," said Chris McGillivray, Director of Sales at Aegis Critical Defence Corp. "By integrating Canadian quantum security, advanced materials, and Indigenous-led system engineering - and ensuring all smart components come from NATO-aligned suppliers - we are delivering a field-ready capability aligned with defence priorities: safety, interoperability, survivability, and secure allied-source supply chains."

The MBT-Seetel supports multiple operational requirements, including:

Forward Operating Base (FOB) energy support

Arctic and extreme-environment deployments

Remote radar and telecom station power

Port and naval infrastructure energy resilience

Emergency response and disaster relief power nodes

Grid-independent backup for classified or critical facilities

Hybridized microgrid architectures with diesel offset

"This past year marked a defining chapter for Aegis," said Paul Dickson, CEO of Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. "We successfully transformed the company from Energy Plug into a defence and critical-infrastructure-focused platform, unified our public market identity across Canada, the United States, and Europe, and materially strengthened our balance sheet. Operationally, we moved from vision to execution-launching next-generation battery energy storage systems including our 261 kWh platform and the Tough Bhoy, a quantum-secured, -50°C-rated solution purpose-built for Arctic, defence, and remote deployments. We deepened strategic partnerships with SEETEL, Quantum eMotion, and Malahat Battery Technologies, embedding hardware-level quantum cybersecurity and advancing Indigenous-led manufacturing and delivery. Commercial momentum accelerated through U.S. system sales, secured pre-orders, and the formation of Cordelia BESS to pursue grid-scale opportunities in Ontario's LT2 procurement. Collectively, these milestones reflect disciplined execution, growing market validation, and our clear focus on delivering secure, resilient energy systems for mission-critical environments."

About SEETEL New Energy

SEETEL New Energy Co. Ltd. (7740.TW) is a Taiwan-based manufacturer and systems integrator specializing in high-performance lithium battery modules and energy-storage systems for global industrial and grid applications.

About Quantum eMotion

Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSX.V: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) is a Canadian deep-tech company developing quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions based on its patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Entropy-as-a-Service platform, securing data and communications for the quantum era. For more information, visit https://www.quantumemotion.com/

About Malahat Battery Technology Corp.

MBT, an Indigenous-led enterprise affiliated with the Malahat Nation, will play a central role in system development, manufacturing, and Indigenous participation across defence and clean energy. For more information, visit https://malahatbattery.com.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, Aegis delivers rugged, intelligent, and secure energy systems designed for the next generation of mission-critical operations.

