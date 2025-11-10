

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Optimism around the potential resolution of the U.S. government shutdown dominated market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures rallied amidst major progress to end the federal shutdown that entered its 40th day on Sunday. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a strongly positive note. Asian markets also recorded strong gains.



The six-currency Dollar Index edged down. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices recorded modest gains. Gold jumped more than 2 percent fueled by expectations of another Fed rate cut in December. Cryptocurrencies rallied emphatically.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,190.20, up 0.43% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,789.10, up 0.90% Germany's DAX at 24,004.49, up 1.91% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,777.25, up 0.98% France's CAC 40 at 8,061.45, up 1.40% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,664.05, up 1.75% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 50,911.76, up 1.26% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,835.90, up 0.75% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,018.60, up 0.53% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,649.06, up 1.55%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1569, up 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.3182, up 0.16% USD/JPY at 154.10, up 0.44% AUD/USD at 0.6535, up 0.63% USD/CAD at 1.4012, down 0.26% Dollar Index at 99.55, down 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.132%, up 0.95% Germany at 2.6770%, up 0.34% France at 3.453%, down 0.35% U.K. at 4.4800%, up 0.31% Japan at 1.702%, up 1.67%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $63.84, up 0.33%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $59.96, up 0.35%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,097.30, up 2.18%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $105,932.50, up 3.69% Ethereum at $3,588.93, up 4.71% XRP at $2.53, up 11.34% BNB at $995.13, up 0.53% Solana at $167.13, up 5.27%



