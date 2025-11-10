Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT) ("Perfect Moment" or the "Company"), the high-performance, luxury lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, announced that it has opened its first owned retail store in Verbier, marking a key milestone for the Company as it enters its next phase of growth. This exclusive seasonal space opened on November 5, 2025 and celebrates the launch of the AW25 collection, alongside additional seasonal locations worldwide.

Situated in the heart of Verbier, Switzerland, one of the world's most renowned ski destinations, the store brings Perfect Moment's heritage and spirit to life in a setting that perfectly reflects its DNA. Following continued success through select multi-brand retailers and global expansion, Verbier was chosen for its alignment with the Company's alpine roots and its international audience of discerning skiers and style enthusiasts.

The AW25 retail program for this winter also includes a refreshed store in Kitzbühel, returning for another season, a Jackson Hole pop-up at the Four Seasons, and a Snowmass Aspen pop-up. Together, these seasonal destinations reinforce the Company's focus on expanding its presence across premier ski resorts worldwide.

The Verbier store showcases the new AW25 womenswear collection, featuring signature designs such as the Aurora Ski Pant and Polar Flare Jacket, alongside new season highlights including the Polar Flare Ski Suit. The store's interior captures Perfect Moment's signature aesthetic a balance of contemporary design and timeless mountain heritage. The design reflects a refined interplay between fashion and function. Sleek metallic finishes and cool tones evoke the alpine landscape, contrasted with soft, translucent details that enhance the light and atmosphere of the space.

"The Verbier store gives us the opportunity to share the Perfect Moment experience with our community in an environment that celebrates the brand's alpine roots," says Jane Gottschalk, Co-Founder Creative Director.

Beyond retail, the Verbier store will act as a vibrant hub for Perfect Moment hosting exclusive events and experiences designed to engage the local community and international visitors alike. The store will operate throughout the winter season, complementing Perfect Moment's growing network of resort-based stores and seasonal activations.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in Chamonix, France, Perfect Moment is a luxury outerwear and activewear brand that merges alpine heritage with fashion-forward performance. Known for its technical excellence, bold design, and versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from slopes to city, the brand is worn by athletes, tastemakers, and celebrities worldwide. Perfect Moment is traded on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PMNT. Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

