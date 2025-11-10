

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), Monday announced the launch of PayPal Pay in 4, an interest-free, no-fee, buy now, pay later or BNPL solution in Canada, helping the shoppers to smoothly access a more flexible payment option across millions of online Canadian and global lifestyle, consumer, and travel brands.



During the holiday season, the BNPL solution would offer shoppers an option to split eligible purchases into four equal, interest-free payments over six weeks, as well as keep track with options to fund the payment including debit, credit, or bank account.



Additionally, the company is partnering with Cadillac Fairview, enhancing the holiday shopping experience with the flexibility of PayPal Pay in 4 with online purchases.



