

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation increased slightly in October to the highest level in six months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 4.1 percent annually in October, following September's stable increase of 4.0 percent. Further, a similar inflation rate was last seen in April.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.1 percent annually in October, and health costs were 4.9 percent more expensive. Transport costs climbed 2.6 percent, while clothing and footwear prices dropped by 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in October versus a 0.3 percent gain in the prior month.



