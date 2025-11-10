Nordson EFD Thought Leader Michael Gavican appears on video podcast Trade Talk Today on November 19

Nordson EFDa Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), announced today it will feature four "Mastering Micron-Level Assembly" demonstrations at the Compamed 2025 trade fair held at the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 17 20, 2025. In Stand D01/Hall 8a, Compamed visitors will get a personal look at a broad range of high-precision fluid dispensing capabilities essential to medical device assembly and automation. The four distinct demonstrations illustrate Nordson's domain expertise and deep technology portfolio used globally to meet exacting design standards down to the smallest manufactured device. Fluid process professionals at Nordson EFD are highly specialized consultants that work closely with customers to assess assembly requirements and help guide those processes from prototype to the completed medical device. For more information about Nordson EFD at Compamed, visit here.

A PROPlus robotic fluid dispensing system utilizes a Cardiac Care Card with intricate shapes to demonstrate micron-level deposition of fluids such as adhesives, lubricants and more.

Michael Gavican, a Nordson EFD thought leader, will join host Emily Whigham on the daily video podcast Trade Talk Today on November 19 at 3pm, at the trade fair. The video podcast covers Compamed news and highlights, and drives discussions on industry topics, product insights and exhibitor information. Mr. Gavican, Nordson EFD Business Development Manager for EMEA, is focused on the Medical and Life Sciences industries and is based in Ireland. Gavican has 25 years of experience in the medical industry and has worked on both the supplier and OEM side of the medical device industry.

Four unique demonstrations will be showcased on a vision-guided PROPlus robotic fluid dispensing system. This solution is Nordson EFD's most advanced assembly automation technology designed and configured for accuracy and simplified usability. A needle bonding demonstrationhighlights the automation process of bonding needles to hubs with a very high degree of precision, maintaining quality and manufacturing speed. The system's integrated camera and specialized software precisely locate the hub and cannula to ensure the adhesive is applied exactly where it is needed. The robot dispenses an exact amount of light-curing adhesive into the small cylindrical well of the hub to form a secure bond that prevents the needle from detaching during use and ensures that no fluids leak from the connection point.

Also demonstrated on the PROPlus will be three other complex assembly applications that highlight the system's versatility to handle diverse dispensing operations. The second demonstration utilizes a Cardiac Care Card with intricate shapes to illustrate micron-level deposition and the placement of fluids such as adhesives, lubricants, two-part epoxies, UV-cure adhesives, and other assembly fluids (the demonstration uses an inert analog fluid for safety purposes). The third demo shines a light on the UV dry cure process illustrated with the use of blood glucose test strips and the automated dispensing system. The fourth demonstration features the protective sleeve of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, another prime example of a complex design that is meticulously assembled using fluid dispense technology.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to accurately and consistently apply the same amount of assembly fluid to every part, EFD helps customers improve process control and throughput. In addition to producing high-quality fluid packaging syringe and cartridge systems, the company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications. Nordson EFD is at the forefront of introducing Industry 4.0 efficiencies to the micro-dispensing marketplace, adding a new level of control and connectivity to its micro-dispensing solutions. Serving a wide variety of industries for more than 60 years, Nordson EFD has offices, application laboratories and technical support staff in 30 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit nordsonefd.com and follow us at linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com.

