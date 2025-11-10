Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that on Nov. 6, 2025, phosphate has been officially designated a critical mineral by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the Department of the Interior. This designation recognizes phosphate's essential role in food security, fertilizer production, and national economic stability.

"This recognition of phosphate as a critical mineral validates our belief in the strategic importance of domestic phosphate production," said Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate. "Our project is uniquely positioned to contribute to U.S. supply chain resilience while supporting sustainable agriculture."

Mr. Dow also said, "phosphate's critical mineral designation may facilitate access to federal permitting support, strategic funding initiatives, and increased visibility among institutional investors focused on domestic resource development."

The Company's wholly owned Murdock Mountain sedimentary phosphate project, located in northeastern Nevada, is now strategically aligned with federal priorities for domestic mineral development. The project hosts an organic-rich sedimentary phosphate horizon with low heavy metal content, making the material potentially well-suited for organic agricultural applications. Drilling is currently underway to confirm the chemistry, grade, and thickness of the phosphate within the Meade Peak formation.

Nevada Organic Phosphate remains committed to responsible exploration and transparent disclosure. Further updates will be provided as the Company progresses toward defining a compliant mineral resource.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning

of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273795

SOURCE: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.