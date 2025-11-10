CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Three Abstracts for Poster Presentation at the Society of NueroOncology 30th Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that three abstracts have been selected for poster presentation at the 2025 SNO Annual Meeting being held November 19-23, 2025 in Honolulu, HI.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Activity of Berubicin against Pediatric Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG) cells: Preliminary data and future possibilities

Presenter: Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals

Abstract Code: EXTH-133

Date and Time: Friday, November 21, 2025 at 11:45 am - 1:05 pm HST

Location: Hawaii Convention Center, Kamehameha Exhibit Hall II & III

Title: TPI 287, which in combination with Bevacizumab (BEV) has shown activity in patients with glioblastoma (GBM) after prior therapy, will be evaluated in a Phase 2 trial as well as in other CNS diseases

Presenter: Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals

Abstract Code: CTNI-70

Date and Time: Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 11:45 am - 1:05 pm HST

Location: Hawaii Convention Center, Kamehameha Exhibit Hall II & III

Title: Primary results of the randomized clinical trial of Berubicin vs Lomustine in patients with glioblastoma after failure of primary therapy: Data analysis and future possibilities

Presenter: Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals

Abstract Code: CTNI-74

Date and Time: Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 11:30 am - 12:45 pm HST

Location: Hawaii Convention Center, Kamehameha Exhibit Hall II & III

For more information about the event, please visit the meeting website.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The Company's drug candidate TPI 287 is an abeotaxane, which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. The initial clinical efficacy data suggest TPI 287 has the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 also has been tested in over 350 patients in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of a range of diseases or conditions, including recurrent glioblastoma, recurrent neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, advanced malignancies, advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, metastatic melanoma, and breast cancer metastatic to the brain. To date TPI 287 appears have both an excellent safety profile and high tolerability among patients.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cns-pharmaceuticals-announces-acceptance-of-three-abstracts-for-poste-1098602