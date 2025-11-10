Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PE38 | ISIN: US55087P1049 | Ticker-Symbol: LY0
Tradegate
10.11.25 | 15:58
19,402 Euro
+1,78 % +0,340
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYFT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYFT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,47419,53216:15
19,41819,48216:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LYFT
LYFT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYFT INC19,402+1,78 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.