

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), Monday announced a strategic partnership with Curb, a ride-hailing platform for licensed taxis, aiming to improve vehicle availability, reduce wait times, and boost driver earning potential.



Under the deal, Lyft riders will be connected with Curb's network of drivers through an integration with the Curb Flow platform.



Starting in Los Angeles later this month, the collaboration would help riders to smoothly access licensed taxis through the Lyft app.



Also, all rides will maintain Lyft and Curb's commitment to upfront pricing, providing riders with clear, predictable fares and drivers with full transparency.



In the pre-market hours, LYFT is trading at $22.44, up 1.79 percent on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News