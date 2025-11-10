New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ICE Data Shows October Home Prices Up 0.9%

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 10th

Global equities are rallying Monday morning on hopes that the U.S government shutdown is nearing an end. On Sunday, the U.S. Senate advanced a bill that would reopen government after its longest shut down in history.

Intercontinental Exchange's monthly mortgage monitor was released, showing home prices rose 0.9% annually in October, bucking nine straight months of contraction. Purchase demand held steady despite headwinds.

The 60th annual EEI Financial Conference kicked off in Florida yesterday, designed to connect leadership from investor-owned electric companies and the financial community.

Eni (NYSE: E) celebrates 30th anniversary of listing

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) celebrates its 40th anniversary of founding

