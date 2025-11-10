Anzeige
Montag, 10.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
WKN: A1W5H0 | ISIN: US45866F1049
Tradegate
10.11.25 | 15:42
128,28 Euro
-0,45 % -0,58
PR Newswire
10.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
104 Leser
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + ICE Data Shows October Home Prices Up 0.9%

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 10th

  • Global equities are rallying Monday morning on hopes that the U.S government shutdown is nearing an end. On Sunday, the U.S. Senate advanced a bill that would reopen government after its longest shut down in history.
  • Intercontinental Exchange's monthly mortgage monitor was released, showing home prices rose 0.9% annually in October, bucking nine straight months of contraction. Purchase demand held steady despite headwinds.
  • The 60th annual EEI Financial Conference kicked off in Florida yesterday, designed to connect leadership from investor-owned electric companies and the financial community.

Opening Bell
Eni (NYSE: E) celebrates 30th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Blackstone (NYSE: BX) celebrates its 40th anniversary of founding

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818565/NYSE_Market_Update_November_10.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5612553/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update---ice-data-shows-october-home-prices-up-0-9-302610182.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
