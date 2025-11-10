Trane Technologies Collaborates With the University of Galway To Revolutionize Sustainable Manufacturing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Trane Technologies is pleased to announce its collaboration with the University of Galway, Ireland, to develop sustainable and innovative technologies for advanced manufacturing processes.

This research aims to enhance manufacturing systems used in buildings, homes, and transportation, while simultaneously increasing productivity and reducing environmental impact.

The project is co-funded by I-Form, Taighde Éireann - Research Ireland Centre for Advanced Manufacturing, and Trane Technologies.

President of University of Galway, Professor David Burn, said: "At University of Galway we have a proud and unique heritage in the field of engineering. Our research partnership with Trane Technologies is the essence of that, as we empower our academics, students and collaborators to pioneer an agenda of innovation, sustainability and learning."?

Max Javaheri, Vice President, Advanced Manufacturing for Trane Technologies, said: "For over 45 years, Thermo King in Galway has been a cornerstone of manufacturing excellence and innovation. This public-private collaboration between Trane Technologies, the University of Galway, and I-Form will build upon that legacy and will focus on developing advanced, innovative, and sustainable production methods that will immensely impact our factories globally. It will also create meaningful impact by advancing clean manufacturing technologies and nurturing local talent. Together, we will transform the future of manufacturing and reinforce Galway's position as a hub for innovation and advanced engineering."??

The research will be led by Dr Noel Harrison, Associate Professor in Mechanical Engineering, and Pádraig Conneely, Lecturer in Automation and Lean Manufacturing, both of whom are based in the School of Engineering at University of Galway.?

Professor Laoise McNamara, Head of the School of Engineering at University of Galway, said:? "This collaboration will combine cutting-edge academic research with a real-world engineering application, allowing University of Galway to collaborate with Trane Technologies' subject matter experts and automation engineers, as well as creating new learning opportunities for our researchers and students."?

Professor Denis Dowling, Centre Director, I-Form - Research Ireland Centre for Advanced Manufacturing, said: "This three-year collaboration exemplifies I-Form's mission to drive the transformation of advanced manufacturing in Ireland through sustainable, high-impact research partnerships. By co-funding projects like this, we are helping to shape a more innovative and resilient manufacturing ecosystem for the future."?

The research project aims to promote more sustainable, rapid and cost-effective development of new products and processes, as well as digitalised manufacturing. This will be achieved by replacing time-consuming, physical experimentation with advanced, predictive modelling.?

Trane Technologies, Thermo King R&D teams, based in Galway, will work together with University of Galway's researchers and students to develop advanced manufacturing solutions that will be deployed across Trane Technologies' global network.?

Together, the research team will design, develop and validate robotic and automated systems for brazing operations; build proof-of-concept prototypes and test beds to demonstrate system capabilities; conduct industrial trials and validate system performance in a production-representative environment; and develop robotic system programmes and virtual simulations of process and tooling using in-house robotic systems.

