

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies surged during the past 24 hours as hopes of a massive liquidity infusion in the form of tariff dividends bolstered sentiment in the U.S. Reports of tangible progress in ending the U.S. government shutdown also supported sentiment.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization increased 4.2 percent in the past 24 hours as markets speculated on the tariff dividend. However, hints of tariff dividends taking the form of tax cuts limited gains. 78 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies have rallied more than 1 percent during the past 24 hours whereas 17 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent. The 24-hour trading volume has also increased 33 percent.



The positive sentiment reflected in the CMC Fear and Greed Index - a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market - jumping from to 29 from 24 a day ago.



While the 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies declined 0.03 percent overnight to 99.57, gold surged more than 2 percent. Gold Futures for December settlement are currently trading at $4,102.05 per troy ounce, implying overnight gains of 2.3 percent. The yellow metal has gained more than 55 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin has rallied 3.6 percent overnight to $106,535.13, around 16 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7. The original cryptocurrency is however saddled with losses of 1.2 percent over the past week. Year-to-date gains now exceed 14 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $106,564.70 and $102,045.43.



Ethereum rallied 4.6 percent overnight to trade at $3,616.86. Gains till date in 2025 stand at 8.6 percent. Ether's current trading price is 27 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading ranged between $3,656.15 and $3,441.18.



4th ranked XRP jumped 12.4 percent overnight lifting its current trading price to $2.56.



5th ranked BNB added 1.6 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $1,002.00.



The price of 6th ranked Solana increased 6.1 percent overnight to $169.80. With losses of more than 10 percent, SOL is the highest-ranking cryptocurrency to trade with year-to-date losses.



TRON ranked 8th overall gained 1.7 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2950.



9th ranked Dogecoin rallied 4.1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.1832. DOGE has lost close to 42 percent till date in 2025.



10th ranked Cardano jumped 5.9 percent overnight to trade at $0.5980.



77th ranked Starknet (STRK) topped overnight gains with a surge of almost 35 percent. 30th ranked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) also rallied 33.7 percent overnight.



71st ranked Dash (DASH) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 9.3 percent. 22nd ranked Monero (XMR) and 97th ranked Decred (DCR) erased more than 8 percent.



