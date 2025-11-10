

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation increased in October to the highest level in more than two years, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.3 percent year-on-year in October, following a stable 4.1 percent rise in September.



Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since August 2023, when prices rose 5.4 percent.



Inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 6.2 percent in October from 4.1 percent in September. Health costs grew at a faster pace of 4.0 percent versus a 3.7 percent rise a month ago.



On the other hand, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 5.6 percent in October from 6.8 percent in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent versus a 0.2 percent increase in September.



