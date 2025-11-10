PAPÉ GROUP: Papé Kenworth Acquires Durham-Pentz Truck Center in Northern CA

Move reinforces Papé Kenworth's commitment to uptime with expanded parts availability and expert service in Northern California.

EUGENE, OR / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Papé Kenworth is proud to announce the acquisition of Durham-Pentz Truck Center, effective November 7, 2025. The transition marks an exciting expansion of Papé Kenworth's footprint in Northern California and reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to superior customer service and support. DCA Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Durham-Pentz Truck Center.

"We are excited to welcome Durham-Pentz Truck Center customers to the Papé Kenworth family and look forward to continuing the tradition of excellent service and support," said Dave Laird, President of Papé Kenworth.

The Durham-Pentz Truck Center location at 22 Pepsi Way in Durham, California, will now operate as a Papé Kenworth parts and service location, joining the extensive Papé Kenworth network of dealerships across California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Alaska. Customers will gain access to comprehensive parts and service support and the trusted reliability that has defined Papé Kenworth for decades.

The entire Papé Kenworth team looks forward to meeting customers in the Durham area, building lasting relationships, and earning their trust by consistently exceeding expectations.

For more information, please contact Papé Kenworth or visit www.papekenworth.com . DCA Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Durham-Pentz Truck Center.

About Papé Kenworth: Papé Kenworth has been a dedicated partner in trucking and transportation for decades. With 30 locations and an extensive network across the Western United States, Papé Kenworth provides parts, service, sales, and rental solutions to keep businesses moving. Committed to supporting transportation across the West, Papé Kenworth delivers reliable trucks, expert support, and the resources necessary to keep your operations running smoothly.

About The Papé Group, Inc.: The Papé Group, Inc. is the premier capital equipment provider in the West. For over 85 years, The Papé Group, Inc. has worked to maximize customers' uptime through top-quality equipment, convenient maintenance service, and the best customer service. Based in Eugene, Oregon, this fourth-generation family-owned company is dedicated to providing customers with quality products and unmatched service. The Papé Group, Inc. consists of 8 brands with 160 locations in 85 cities across the Western United States, with over 815 service bays and 1600 technicians.

