WEB SUMMIT 2025 Decagon, the leader in conversational AI agents for concierge customer experiences, today announced a commercial pilot with global telecommunications provider Deutsche Telekom, as well as a strategic investment from T.Capital, the corporate venture arm of Deutsche Telekom.

Deutsche Telekom is the world's largest telecommunications provider by revenue and serves hundreds of millions of mobile customers across the globe. T.Capital provides early- and late-stage strategic capital to companies that have synergies with parent Deutsche Telekom.

"Decagon's powerful AI is helping businesses deliver an exceptional customer experience," said Jonathan Abrahamson, Chief Product Digital Officer at Deutsche Telekom. "The company's innovative approach fits perfectly to our own vision to elevate customer experiences through technology, and we look forward to both our commercial pilot and joining the roster of top-flight investors fueling the company's impressive product velocity and enterprise growth trajectory."

"Deutsche Telekom helps millions of people connect with each other in meaningful ways, every single day. We're proud to play a part in helping them do just that, and we are excited for the holistic partnership with T.Capital as we continue scaling our enterprise operations," said Jesse Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Decagon.

The announcement was made as Web Summit 2025 kicks off in Lisbon, where Decagon co-founder and CEO Jesse Zhang will give marquee talks about how Decagon is quickly empowering many of the world's most respected enterprise companies to build, optimize, and scale AI agents that work seamlessly across chat, email, and voice to deliver the always-on concierge experiences customers deserve. Attendees can find him on both the AI Summit Stage and Centre Stage:

Tuesday, November 12 3:55pm GMT AI Summit Stage

Closing keynote: Decagon is winning the enterprise-here's how

Panel: From demos to deployment: The enterprise AI journey

About Decagon

Decagon empowers the world's leading enterprise companies to build, optimize, and scale AI agents that give customers the always-on concierge experiences they deserve. Founded in 2023 and launched in the summer of 2024, Decagon is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York City and London. For more information, visit www.decagon.ai.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with more than 261 million mobile customers, 25 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband customers. For more information, visit the Deutsche Telekom corporate information homepage.

About T.Capital

T.Capital manages over €2.3 billion in assets on behalf of Deutsche Telekom across both Venture Capital and Growth/Buyout. The VC team makes initial investments of €1-15 million in Series A to C rounds across the US, Europe, and Israel. While industry- and business model-agnostic, the firm focuses on themes such as AI cloud infrastructure, security, consumer, and connectivity. By backing ambitious founders, T.Capital provides access to Deutsche Telekom's infrastructure, joint go-to-market opportunities, commercial resources, and global network. Recent investments alongside Decagon include n8n (workflow automation), 11Labs (voice synthesis and speech AI), Perplexity (AI-native search), or Airalo (global eSIM marketplace).

