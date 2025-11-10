

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Monday announced a new collaboration with CNN to power the network's reporting through SuperMobile, helping journalists to deliver breaking news live, on-demand and from virtually anywhere in the U.S.



SuperMobile will offer intelligent performance, built-in security and seamless satellite coverage, ensuring faster uploads to more secure communications and expanded coverage.



Mo Katibeh, CMO, T-Mobile for Business, commented, 'CNN journalists can now stream live from anywhere - political rallies, remote towns, major events - with the speed and reliability to inform the world in real time.'



Currently, TMUS is trading at $206.88, down 0.06 percent on the Nasdaq.



