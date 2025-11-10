Anzeige
Montag, 10.11.2025
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467
10.11.25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.11.2025 16:22 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth announces changes among employee-elected board members

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 40-2025
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
10 November 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark


As a result of organisational changes, whereby the AI & Data Science Centre of Excellence has been closed, Henrik Stender Christensen, Solution Architect, RPA, will be leaving the company and will therefore be stepping down from his role as employee-elected board member in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth).

The first alternate, Henrik Jørgensen, Lead Facility Management Specialist, replaces Henrik Stender Christensen on the Board of Directors effective as of today, 10 November 2025, and for the remainder of the ordinary term of the current employee-elected board members, which runs until 2029.

Going forward, the Board of Directors of FLSmidth will comprise the following members:

  • Mads Nipper, Chair
  • Christian Bruch, Vice Chair
  • Anne Louise Eberhard
  • Thrasyvoulos Moraitis
  • Anna Kristiina Hyvönen
  • Lars Engström
  • Rune Wichmann
  • Nour Amrani, employee-elected member
  • Saleh Kamal, employee-elected member
  • Henrik Jørgensen, employee-elected member


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 40-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/592bbd65-a0b6-455c-93da-257bdca29754)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
