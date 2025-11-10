FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth announces changes among employee-elected board members

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 40-2025
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
10 November 2025
Copenhagen, Denmark
As a result of organisational changes, whereby the AI & Data Science Centre of Excellence has been closed, Henrik Stender Christensen, Solution Architect, RPA, will be leaving the company and will therefore be stepping down from his role as employee-elected board member in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth).
The first alternate, Henrik Jørgensen, Lead Facility Management Specialist, replaces Henrik Stender Christensen on the Board of Directors effective as of today, 10 November 2025, and for the remainder of the ordinary term of the current employee-elected board members, which runs until 2029.
Going forward, the Board of Directors of FLSmidth will comprise the following members:
- Mads Nipper, Chair
- Christian Bruch, Vice Chair
- Anne Louise Eberhard
- Thrasyvoulos Moraitis
- Anna Kristiina Hyvönen
- Lars Engström
- Rune Wichmann
- Nour Amrani, employee-elected member
- Saleh Kamal, employee-elected member
- Henrik Jørgensen, employee-elected member
