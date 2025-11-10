FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth announces changes among employee-elected board members

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 40-2025

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

10 November 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark





As a result of organisational changes, whereby the AI & Data Science Centre of Excellence has been closed, Henrik Stender Christensen, Solution Architect, RPA, will be leaving the company and will therefore be stepping down from his role as employee-elected board member in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth).

The first alternate, Henrik Jørgensen, Lead Facility Management Specialist, replaces Henrik Stender Christensen on the Board of Directors effective as of today, 10 November 2025, and for the remainder of the ordinary term of the current employee-elected board members, which runs until 2029.

Going forward, the Board of Directors of FLSmidth will comprise the following members:

Mads Nipper, Chair

Christian Bruch, Vice Chair

Anne Louise Eberhard

Thrasyvoulos Moraitis

Anna Kristiina Hyvönen

Lars Engström

Rune Wichmann

Nour Amrani, employee-elected member

Saleh Kamal, employee-elected member

Henrik Jørgensen, employee-elected member





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





