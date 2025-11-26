Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Superzyklus voraus: Dieses Top-Projekt in Nevada wird jetzt zum echten Investmentcase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
26.11.25 | 11:31
55,35 Euro
+2,22 % +1,20
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,1055,3011:54
55,1555,2511:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2025 10:46 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 48-2025
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
26 November 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark


In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FLSmidth & Co. A/S ("FLSmidth" or the "Company") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Altor Holding VI AB regarding its direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in FLSmidth.

On 25 November 2025, Altor Holding VI AB informed the Company that, as of 20 November 2025, its subsidiary, ALTOR INVEST 7 AS, holds 8,673,850 shares in FLSmidth, corresponding to 15.05% of the Company's total share capital and voting rights (previously 14.90%).


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 48-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/913e49f3-df57-4efa-98b5-6f04218509d3)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.