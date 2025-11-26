FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 48-2025

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

26 November 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark





In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FLSmidth & Co. A/S ("FLSmidth" or the "Company") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Altor Holding VI AB regarding its direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in FLSmidth.

On 25 November 2025, Altor Holding VI AB informed the Company that, as of 20 November 2025, its subsidiary, ALTOR INVEST 7 AS, holds 8,673,850 shares in FLSmidth, corresponding to 15.05% of the Company's total share capital and voting rights (previously 14.90%).





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





