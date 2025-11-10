Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.: Envirotech Secures 80-Drone Deposits, Rapidly Expanding Drone Business

EVTV expands globally as Italy's Studio Baffetti joins U.S. partner Venture Air Solutions in record-breaking deposits amid new European drone regulations

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) ("EVTV" or the "Company"), a U.S. manufacturer of zero-emission commercial vehicles and industrial-grade drones, today announced a landmark set of deposits for EVTV for 80 heavy capacity drones from two leading organizations - Studio di Agronomia Baffetti (headquartered in Siena, Italy), and Venture Air Solutions Inc. (Opa-Locka, Florida) - marking the next major step in EVTV's evolution from U.S. electric vehicle innovator to a dual-industry leader on the global stage.

This milestone coincides with the European Union's implementation of Regulation (EU) 2019/947 and Italy's Ente Nazionale per l'Aviazione Civile "ENAC" framework, enabling large-scale agricultural and industrial drone operations among many European countries. EVTV's heavy capacity aircraft are now positioned to enter this newly opened market for the first time. EVTV's manufacturing and deployment programs are compliant with Federal Aviation Administration Stage I and European Union Aviation Safety Agency/ENAC regulations for heavy capacity unmanned aircraft systems.

Global Partnerships Driving Adoption

Studio Baffetti - Led by Francesco Baffetti, Managing Partner, the company placed deposits for 40 heavy capacity drones as part of a strategic European expansion under Italy's updated ENAC drone regulations. "With Italy and Europe moving to recognize and regulate drone-enabled precision agriculture - including targeted crop protection - our partnership with EVTV positions us at the forefront of a transformational moment. EVTV's heavy capacity aircraft meet the new European standards for power, payload, and precision, and that's why we're investing heavily now," said Francesco Baffetti, Managing Partner, Studio Baffetti.

Venture Air Solutions Inc. - Led by Jonathan Jackson, CEO, the company placed deposits for 40 heavy capacity drones to expand aerial infrastructure, inspection, and regional cargo operations. "EVTV's heavy capacity drones are a game changer for our industry, and we expect to incorporate this force multiplier into our daily logistics protocols immediately," commented Jonathan Jackson.

Strategic Significance

"This moment connects global manufacturing, technology, and regulation," said Elgin Tracy, Chief Operating Officer of EVTV. "Studio Baffetti's entry into Italy and Europe coincides perfectly with the new European Union Aviation Safety Agency and ENAC frameworks, while Venture Air is leading adoption of heavy capacity drones here in America. Together, these commitments validate EVTV as the world's first heavy capacity drone platform ready for both American and European deployment."

Strategic KPIs & Program Milestones

Key Metric Target Status Timeline Total Drones Under Deposit 80 Q4 2025 Average Unit Value $75,000 + Add ons Confirmed Targeted FAA Certification Phase Stage II Q2 2026 Flight-Test Hours Logged 2,000+ Completed Targeted U.S. Production Capacity 250 Units/Month Q3 2026 Projected Drone Division Revenue $150M+ Q4 2027

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a U.S. manufacturer of zero-emission commercial vehicles and heavy capacity drones engineered for logistics, infrastructure, and precision agriculture applications worldwide. EVTV systems enable a cleaner, safer, and more efficient future for critical industrial operations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the receipt of payment by EVTV from Studio Baffetti and Venture Air Solutions for the drone purchases, EVTV's ability to obtain necessary governmental approvals and certifications, EVTV's ability to expand successfully into Europe, EVTV's projected drone division revenue and the estimated timeline for the deployment of EVTV's drone program, are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including statements that are not purely statements of historical fact and the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by EVTV with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, EVTV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

