Tata Consultancy Services: TCS goIT Challenges at TCS-Sponsored Marathons Encourage Students To Develop Apps Focused on Health and Wellbeing

TCS goIT Student Challenges at the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon and the TCS New York City Marathon Support U.N. Sustainable Development Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / The 2025 goIT Student Challenges at the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon and the TCS New York City Marathon encouraged students to design concepts for apps that improve health and wellbeing. In the days leading up to each race, teams of local K-12 students presented their digital innovations and business plans, demonstrating how their ideas could create pathways to better health. In addition to receiving certificates and other accolades, the winning teams had the privilege of being finish-line VIPs, greeting and celebrating winners of specific races at the two premier running events.

At the goIT Student Challenge in Toronto, three sixth grade students from Grenoble Public School won with a proposed app called "Healthy Habits" that is designed to help people quit smoking through proven strategies and gamification support for encouraging healthy behavior. Along with three other teams, Emma, Houssam, and Muhammad Eisa pitched their winning idea to judges, all volunteers from TCS and the Canadian business and nonprofit communities. They were selected among 116 student entrants as the top innovators in the competition.

In New York City, three middle school teams presented to judges from the TCS New York City Marathon Pavillion stage. Along with the presenters' teachers, fellow students, and participating runners from TCS, judges from New York Road Runners and locally headquartered businesses listened to each group's pitches, marveled at the global citizenship and ingenuity they witnessed, and picked a winner.

The winner team members, AJ, Colin, Greyson, Lucas, Mason and Matthew, were fifth graders from Bretton Woods Elementary School. Their winning app concept, "Don't Be Dangerous," addressed public health, infectious disease and air and water quality.

"What surprised me about the student presentations were the charisma they displayed and just how polished they were," said Michael Wang, a volunteer judge at the New York City event. "Anybody would be impressed with the energy these young people gave to creating and solving these really big, real-world problems."



The events, and the global goIT Monthly Challenges for October and November, sought to engage youth in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that address improved health for all, and which can help create a stronger future for children. In doing so, goIT affirmed young people as global citizens and creators, while expanding their career readiness and innovation skills.

To learn more about goIT, visit https://tcsempowers.tcsapps.com/amer/goIT. To learn more about TCS' marathon sponsorships in North America, visit https://www.tcs.com/who-we-are/sports-sponsorships/running.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of over 590,000 employees spread over 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients - helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

Follow TCS on LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | X

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tata Consultancy Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tata-consultancy-services-tcs

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tcs-goit-challenges-at-tcs-sponsored-marathons-encourage-students-1099460