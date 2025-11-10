Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US5290431015 LXP Industrial Trust 10.11.2025 US5290434084 LXP Industrial Trust 11.11.2025 Tausch 5:1

NO0011045429 Havila Kystruten AS 10.11.2025 NO0013696799 Havila Kystruten AS 11.11.2025 Tausch 50:1





© 2025 Xetra Newsboard