Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus and OptiSigns Settle Lawsuit

CORNELIUS, N.C. and HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp. ("Alpha Modus"), the subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOD), today announced today that it has resolved its patent infringement lawsuit against OptiSigns, Inc. The case was concluded on November 4, 2025, when the parties jointly filed a stipulated notice of dismissal confirming that all matters in controversy had been settled.





The lawsuit, Alpha Modus Corp. v. OptiSigns Inc., Case No. 4:25-cv-01727, was filed on April 15, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. Alpha Modus had alleged that OptiSigns unlawfully used its proprietary technologies without authorization. The complaint claimed infringement of several Alpha Modus patents-including the '571, '825, '672, '890, and '880 patents-which cover advanced retail marketing and advertising systems that enhance consumer engagement at the point of decision.

Alpha Modus's patented technologies enable real-time analysis of shopper behavior and product interaction, empowering retailers and brands to adapt marketing strategies dynamically based on immediate consumer insights.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) builds AI-powered retail intelligence technologies that connect sensing, decisioning, and engagement in physical stores. The company's patent portfolio spans computer vision, behavioral analytics, contextual advertising, pricing and promotions, and closed-loop measurement. Alpha Modus partners with retailers and integrators to deliver secure, scalable systems that make stores smarter, faster, and more profitable. Learn more at alphamodus.com.

