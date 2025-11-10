Exodus Movement, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Grateful To Strengthen Stablecoin-Based Payments

Acquisition of Uruguay-based payments orchestrator strengthens Exodus' merchant services capabilities in Latin America

Grateful's platform enables for lower fees, instant access to funds, yield on balances

OMAHA, Neb. and MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc . (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or "the company"), a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced it has agreed to acquire Grateful , a stablecoin payments orchestrator for merchants enabling lower fees, instant access to funds and yields on balances.

Founded in Uruguay, Grateful empowers small businesses and independent workers to accept and manage digital payments seamlessly through stablecoins. Grateful provides a blockchain-native payments stack featuring the full suite of tools needed for merchants to access the digital payments economy, including a merchant dashboard, wallet-to-wallet payments, offramping, QR-based point-of-sale capabilities and ecommerce checkout integrations.

"Grateful is a natural complement for our efforts to expand access to digital payments and cryptocurrency in Latin America. The gig and creator economy is rapidly growing in emerging markets and stablecoin-based payment rails allow for important tools such as invoicing, recurring payments and on-chain settlements," commented JP Richardson, Co-Founder and CEO of Exodus.

"By pairing Grateful's platform with our innovative and industry-leading self-custodial wallets, users will benefit from full ownership of their hard-earned funds and access to faster, cheaper and borderless transactions. Consumers and merchants in emerging markets deserve equal access to the benefits of the ongoing digital payments revolution and Exodus is proud to maintain our role in serving their needs." Mr. Richardson added.

Grateful's technology is a seamless addition to Exodus' current products, which are built to support multichain development on leading blockchains including Polygon, Optimism, Base, Arbitrum, and Solana. Exodus anticipates a smooth integration of Grateful into existing wallets and deployment of Grateful technologies across Exodus' current technology stack.

Exodus will provide a business update and release its third quarter financial results on Monday, November 10, 2025. An earnings conference webcast will be held this morning at 8:30 AM ET during which company leadership will discuss the Grateful acquisition.

To access the webcast, please use this link . It will also be available on the Company's website www.exodus.com . Supplementary materials will also be made available prior to the webcast on the "Investor Relations" portion of the Company website.

About Exodus

Exodus is a financial technology leader empowering individuals and businesses with secure, user-friendly crypto software solutions. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible to everyone through its multi-asset crypto wallets prioritizing design and ease of use.

With self-custodial wallets, Exodus puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its business solutions include Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, industry-leading tools for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation.

Exodus is committed to driving the future of accessible and secure finance. Learn more at exodus.com or follow us on X at x.com/exodus .

Investor Contact

investors@exodus.com

Media Contacts

Ryan Dicovitsky/Diana Bost, Dukas Linden Public Relations

exodus@dlpr.com