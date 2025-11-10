OneMedNet Corporation: OneMedNet Delivers on Revenue Model Promise with Palantir-Powered RWD Subscriptions: Live Feeds & AI Search

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-empowered Real-World Data (RWD), today announced that it will demonstrate its next-generation iRWD platform at ISPOR Europe. Built on the Palantir Technologies Foundry ecosystem, the platform enables life sciences, diagnostics, and medical device organizations to securely generate and analyze regulatory-grade, de-identified real-world data (RWD) through advanced AI-driven analytics.

Earlier this year, OneMedNet advanced its strategy by introducing a recurring revenue model designed to simplify and streamline customer access to high-value RWD, powered by Palantir's Foundry and AIP, the iRWD subscription model features two innovative offerings: Live Data Feeds and AI-Driven Conversational Search. These enhancements convert traditional static data access into dynamic, on-demand intelligence, allowing customers to continuously harness regulatory-grade, multimodal data for real-time insights, accelerated decision-making, and deeper engagement. This approach not only bolsters OneMedNet's recurring revenue foundation but has already generated significant market interest.

Live Data Feeds deliver ongoing, real-time streams of de-identified clinical data, enabling organizations to monitor trends, respond to emerging needs, and integrate fresh insights seamlessly into their workflows.

deliver ongoing, real-time streams of de-identified clinical data, enabling organizations to monitor trends, respond to emerging needs, and integrate fresh insights seamlessly into their workflows. AI-Driven Conversational Search allows users to query complex datasets using natural language, with the platform's deep clinical understanding interpreting intent to build precise cohorts without requiring rigid search strings. This democratizes data access, reduces technical barriers, and accelerates innovation by making sophisticated analytics intuitive and efficient.

As the healthcare sector reaches a transformative inflection point, the AI-enabled market presents an estimated US$868 billion1 opportunity by 2030, according to research from Strategy&, a PwC brand. Yet, a key challenge persists: securing high-quality, timely, de-identified clinical multimodal data. As highlighted in OneMedNet's recent announcement of its selection to utilize Palantir's platforms, "responsible access to healthcare data remains a key barrier" to unlocking this crucial opportunity."

"We're excited about the future as we continue to execute upon our strategy. Palantir's Foundry and AIP platform supercharge our ability to deliver regulatory-grade, multimodal RWD with unparalleled speed, consistency, traceability, and security," said Aaron Green, President and CEO of OneMedNet. "Our iRWD platform marks a significant leap forward in how life sciences and AI innovators discover, access, and operationalize real-world data from vast clinical datasets. Together with Palantir, we're showcasing a revolutionary conversational search tool that deeply understands clinical nuances, enabling end users to pinpoint precise datasets effortlessly. This AI-powered approach to cohort building will transform the clinical data acquisition landscape!"

https://www.strategyand.pwc.com/de/en/industries/pharma-life-sciences/ai-healthcare-revolution.html





About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,750 healthcare sites through its iRWD platform. This isn't just data-it's the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet's proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities-rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

