Wave Life Sciences Ltd.: Wave Life Sciences Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

WVE-007, an INHBE GalNAc-siRNA for obesity designed to drive fat loss while preserving muscle mass, achieved dose-dependent, mean reductions of Activin E of up to 85% in INLIGHT clinical trial, exceeding levels that led to weight loss and prevention of rebound weight gain following cessation of GLP-1 in preclinical models

Activin E reduction in lowest single dose cohort of INLIGHT was sustained through six months, supporting once or twice a year dosing

Achieved key AATD treatment goals to recapitulate the MZ phenotype with WVE-006, GalNAc-RNA editing oligonucleotide, in RestorAATion-2 trial: AAT protein exceeded 20 µM during an acute phase response, basal AAT levels reached 13 µM, wild-type M-AAT protein reached 64% of serum AAT, Z-AAT was reduced by 60%

WVE-N531 in DMD and WVE-003 in HD remain on track

Cash and cash equivalents of $196.2 million as of September 30, 2025; subsequent to quarter-end, additional $72.1 million in ATM proceeds and committed GSK milestones extend expected cash runway into 2Q 2027

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

"In the third quarter, we achieved key clinical objectives with WVE-007 for obesity and WVE-006 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which validate the impact of our proprietary chemistry and further solidify our growing leadership in RNAi and RNA editing," said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer at Wave Life Sciences. "Coming out of ObesityWeek®, it is clear there is a strong need for novel non-incretin treatment approaches, and WVE-007 has the potential to disrupt the obesity treatment landscape. The successful clinical translation observed thus far, with robust and durable Activin E reductions, support WVE-007's potential to induce fat loss, preserve muscle, improve cardiometabolic health, without the class-effects of GLP-1s, and with the advantages of once or twice per year dosing."

Dr. Bolno added, "We also continue to extend our leadership in the field of RNA editing. In September, we shared data from our ongoing RestorAATion-2 trial that demonstrated WVE-006's ability to recapitulate an MZ phenotype, including the successful restoration of physiological production of AAT protein at levels needed to prevent lung damage during an acute exacerbation. Building on this clinical success, we advanced WVE-008, our PNPLA3 GalNAc-AIMer for liver disease, as our next RNA editing clinical candidate. With the continued clinical translation of our chemistry across modalities, we are excited to deliver multiple milestones in the coming quarters which have potential to unlock tremendous value with the ultimate goal of bringing transformational medicines to patients in need."

Recent Business Highlights and Expected Milestones

Obesity

WVE-007 is an investigational GalNAc-siRNA, that utilizes Wave's best-in-class proprietary oligonucleotide chemistry and the company's S tereo p ure i nterfering N ucleic A cid (SpiNA) next generation siRNA design. WVE-007 is designed to silence INHBE mRNA, an obesity target with strong evidence from human genetics. Individuals who have a protective loss-of-function variant in one copy of the INHBE gene have a healthier cardiometabolic profile, including less abdominal fat, lower triglycerides, and lower risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

INLIGHT is an ongoing, first-in-human clinical trial (3:1 active: placebo) evaluating WVE-007 in adults living with overweight or obesity and assesses safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, Activin E, body weight and composition, and biomarkers of metabolic health.

is an ongoing, first-in-human clinical trial (3:1 active: placebo) evaluating WVE-007 in adults living with overweight or obesity and assesses safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, Activin E, body weight and composition, and biomarkers of metabolic health. In October 2025, Wave shared Activin E target engagement data from INLIGHT. Highly significant (p<0.0001 for all doses), dose-dependent mean Activin E reductions from baseline were observed at Day 29 (one month post single dose) in the first three cohorts: 85% reduction (Cohort 3), 75% reduction (Cohort 2), 56% reduction (Cohort 1), exceeding levels that led to weight loss and prevention of rebound weight gain following cessation of GLP-1 in preclinical models. Activin E reduction in Cohort 1, the lowest single dose cohort of INLIGHT, was sustained through six months, supporting once or twice a year dosing. WVE-007 was generally safe and well-tolerated.

INLIGHT is currently ongoing at multiple trial sites, including in the US following clearance of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. Wave has expanded Cohort 2, Cohort 3, and Cohort 4 (600 mg) to 32 individuals and the independent data monitoring committee approved escalation to a higher dose in Cohort 5.

Expected milestones: Wave expects to deliver multiple clinical data updates from INLIGHT, including body composition and body weight. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Wave expects to deliver three-month follow-up data from Cohort 2 (240 mg), as well as data from Cohort 1 (75 mg). In the first quarter of 2026, Wave expects to deliver six-month follow-up data from Cohort 2 and three-month follow-up data from Cohort 3 (400 mg). In the second quarter of 2026, Wave expects to deliver six-month follow-up data from Cohort 3 and three-month follow-up data from Cohort 4 (600 mg).





AATD (Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency)

WVE-006 is an investigational GalNAc-conjugated, subcutaneously delivered, A-to-I RNA editing oligonucleotide (AIMer) that is uniquely designed to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-related lung disease, liver disease, or both.

RestorAATion-1 (healthy volunteer study) completed in 2024 and RestorAATion-2 (Phase 1b/2a open-label study with both single and multiple ascending dose portions) is ongoing and evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of WVE-006 in individuals with AATD who have the homozygous Pi*ZZ mutation. In September 2025, Wave announced clinical data from the 200 mg single and multidose cohorts and 400 mg single dose cohort of RestorAATion-2 that demonstrate WVE-006 achieved key AATD treatment goals to recapitulate the MZ phenotype. AAT protein exceeded 20 µM during an acute phase response, basal AAT levels reached 13 µM, wild-type M-AAT protein reached 64% of serum AAT, and mutant, Z-AAT was reduced by 60%.

WVE-006 was generally safe and well tolerated, all adverse events (AEs) were mild to moderate in intensity, and there were no SAEs.

Dosing is ongoing in the 400 mg multidose cohort with a monthly dosing regimen. Dosing is ongoing in the 600 mg single dose cohort.

Expected milestones: Wave expects to deliver data from the 400 mg multidose cohort in the first quarter of 2026. Wave also expects to deliver single and multidose data from the third and final cohort (600 mg) in 2026.





Emerging wholly owned siRNA and RNA editing pipeline

Wave is advancing new targets across multiple disease areas to expand its pipeline of wholly owned programs in both rare and common diseases. Wave's pipeline of preclinical candidates utilizes the company's proprietary chemistry to achieve potential best-in-class RNA editing and RNAi in a variety of hepatic and extra-hepatic tissues. Within RNA editing, Wave has demonstrated the ability to correct single variants to restore wild-type protein function and to increase the stability of the mRNA transcript to upregulate protein levels. Within RNAi, Wave has shared preclinical data which support that its SpiNA designs enable RNAi-mediated silencing by further improving Ago2 loading and pharmacokinetics, leading to increased potency and durability compared to industry benchmarks.

WVE-008: In October of 2025, Wave announced that it advanced WVE-008, an investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNA editing oligonucleotide (AIMer), as its clinical candidate for PNPLA3 I148M liver disease. There are an estimated nine million homozygous PNPLA3 I148M individuals with liver disease in the U.S. and Europe. These homozygous carriers have a significantly higher risk of liver-related death compared to heterozygous carriers. The PNPLA3 I148M variant is a well-established driver of steatosis, inflammation, ballooning, and fibrosis; however, there are no approved medicines that directly address this biology. Emerging preclinical and clinical data indicate that knocking down PNPLA3 is not an optimal approach as loss of PNPLA3 function inadequately addresses steatosis and fibrosis. To effectively address these manifestations of the disease, Wave uses its novel RNA editing approach. In preclinical studies, Wave has demonstrated that RNA editing with its PNPLA3 GalNAc-AIMer restores functional PNPLA3 protein and decreases lipid accumulation. Wave expects to file a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for WVE-008 in 2026.

Wave shared additional information on its emerging pipeline at its annual Research Day.

DMD (Duchenne muscular dystrophy)

WVE-N531 is an investigational exon skipping oligonucleotide being developed as a disease modifying treatment for boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 53 skipping. WVE-N531 was designed using Wave's best-in-class oligonucleotide chemistry modifications, including PN backbone chemistry. WVE-N531 has received Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Expected milestones: Wave plans to file a New Drug Application (NDA) in 2026 to support accelerated approval of WVE-N531 with monthly dosing.





HD (Huntington's disease)

WVE-003 is a first-in-class, allele-selective investigational oligonucleotide for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD). In the SELECT-HD clinical trial, data demonstrated the first-ever allele-selective reduction in CSF mHTT protein and preservation of healthy, wtHTT with multiple doses of WVE-003, as well as a statistically significant correlation between mHTT reduction and slowing of caudate atrophy. By reducing mHTT at the mRNA and protein level, WVE-003 addresses underlying drivers of neurodegeneration. In addition, by sparing wtHTT protein, which is critical to the health of the central nervous system, WVE-003 is uniquely positioned to address individuals living with HD who are presymptomatic as well as those who are symptomatic. Wave has received supportive feedback from FDA, who recognizes the severity of HD and is receptive to and engaged with Wave regarding a potential pathway to accelerated approval. Preparation is ongoing for a potentially registrational, global Phase 2/3 study of WVE-003 in adults with SNP3 and HD using caudate atrophy as a primary endpoint.

Expected milestones: Wave expects to submit an IND application for a potentially registrational Phase 2/3 study of WVE-003 in the second half of 2025.





Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $196.2 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $302.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Subsequent to September 30, 2025, $72.1million in ATM proceeds and committed GSK milestones extend Wave's expected cash runway into the second quarter of 2027. By contrast, potential future milestones and other payments to Wave under its GSK collaboration are not included in its cash runway.

Revenue recognized was $7.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to ($7.7) million in the prior year quarter.

Research and development expenses were $45.9 million in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $41.2 million in the same period in 2024.

General and administrative expenses were $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $15.0 million in the same period in 2024.

Net loss was $53.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $61.8 million in the prior year quarter.





About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave's RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes editing, splicing, RNA interference, and antisense silencing, providing Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave's diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in obesity, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company's broad RNA therapeutics toolkit. Driven by the calling to "Reimagine Possible," Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave's science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X and LinkedIn.

