SUNation Energy, Inc.: SUNation Energy Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results and Reiterates 2025 Full Year Financial Guidance

Q3 2025 Select Highlights

Sales Increased 29% to $19.0 Million

Gross Profit Rose to $7.2 Million; Gross Margin Improved to 38%

Net Loss Narrowed to $0.4 Million

Adjusted EBITDA Improved to $898,000

Unrestricted Cash Rose to $5.4 Million - Highest Level Since 2022

Total Debt Declined 59% from December 31, 2024

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) (the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power to households, businesses, municipalities, and for servicing existing systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025") and reiterated full year financial guidance for total sales and Adjusted EBITDA.

"Our third quarter results reflected increased residential demand for solar and battery storage due to sweeping changes in tax credits associated with the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) earlier this year," said Scott Maskin, Chief Executive Officer. "This new legislation has accelerated near-term solar adoption in our markets, while dramatically changing and likely adding additional challenges to the long-term industry landscape. We are focused on the opportunities and continue to prepare for what lies ahead.

"We believe that our diversification across residential solar and storage, commercial, service, and roofing remains one of our greatest strengths. Combined with our geographic presence in states with the highest per-kilowatt-hour energy costs, we are well positioned to weather the turbulence created by the abrupt withdrawal of the 25D tax credit. While expansion and M&A opportunities continue to present themselves, our focus remains on executing what we do best - right here, in the markets we know best. We will continue to strengthen our foundation by adding adjacent services such as HVAC, with a focus on energy efficiency, by deepening relationships with our existing customers through expanded offerings, and building market share by offering maintenance, repair, and support services to owners of solar systems whose original installers have gone out of business or can no longer be reached. What we will not do is panic or fall victim to knee-jerk reactions. After 22 years of riding this solar coaster, we bring experience, confidence, and steady hands to this moment. Q1 2026 will be a transitional quarter that provides valuable insight into the state of the industry overall. Our product offerings are strong, energy costs continue to rise, and we're well past the inflection point of adoption."

James Brennan, SUNation's Chief Financial Officer, said, "The benefits from our restructuring and debt reduction initiatives allowed us to capitalize on increased residential demand with efficiency and scale. For the third quarter of 2025, we generated higher sales and improved gross margin, significantly narrowed our losses, and produced $900,000 in Adjusted EBITDA. We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet; cash of $5.4 million at quarter end was the highest in three years and we have reduced debt by more than $11.0 million from December 31, 2024. As we continue to prepare for what we believe may be a dramatically changed business landscape 2026, we expect to end 2025 with a strong fourth quarter and remain confident in our ability to meet our full year financial guidance."

Q3 2025 Financial Results Overview

Comparisons are to the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024") unless otherwise noted

Total sales rose 29% to $19.0 million from $14.7 million, driven by a 54% increase in consolidated residential sales at SUNation NY and Hawaii Energy Connection ("HEC") and a 72% increase in service revenue, partially offset by a decline in commercial contracts.

Consolidated gross profit improved to $7.2 million, or 38.0% of sales, from gross profit of $5.2 million, or 35.6% of sales, driven by higher residential margins.

Total operating expenses rose to $7.5 million from $6.8 million; as a percentage of sales, total operating expenses improved to 39.3% from 46.5%.

Net loss improved to $(0.4) million from a net loss of $(3.3) million.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $0.9 million from an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.0) million.



Financial Condition at September 30, 2025

Cash and cash equivalents improved to $5.4 million from $0.8 million at December 31, 2024. Restricted cash and equivalents was stable at $0.3 million.

Total debt, which included earnout consideration of $1.0 million, improved 59% to $7.9 million from $19.1 million at December 31, 2024.

Accounts payable improved to $7.3 million from $8.0 million at December 31, 2024.

Current liabilities improved to $19.0 million from $27.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Stockholders' equity improved to $21.7 million from $8.5 million at December 31, 2024.



REITERATES 2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Based on current business conditions and estimated outlook, the Company is reiterating its previously issued financial guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2025:

Total sales are expected to rise to $65 million to $70 million, a projected increase of between 14% and 23% from total sales of $56.9 million in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to improve to $0.5 million to $0.7 million from an Adjusted EBITDA loss in 2024.

Guidance for full year 2025 is based on the Company's current views, beliefs, estimates and assumptions. It does not include any potential impact related to, among numerous other potential events that are largely out of our control, such as current or future tariffs, global disruptions, broader industry dynamics, and legislative policy changes, which the Company is unable to predict at this time. All financial expectations are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially from such expectations, as further discussed below under the heading " Forward-Looking Statements."

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year 2025 to net profit (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA but included in net profit (loss) cannot be predicted on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort or are not within our control.

SUNATION ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) ASSETS September 30 December 31 2025

2024

CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,414,591 $ 839,268 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 288,948 312,080 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $280,863 and $240,817, respectively 4,924,480 4,881,094 Inventories 3,008,151 2,707,643 Prepaid income taxes 13,461 - Related party receivables 21,571 23,471 Prepaid expenses 2,088,810 1,587,464 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 797,390 560,648 Other current assets 612,248 198,717 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 17,169,650 11,110,385 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 1,047,668 1,238,898 OTHER ASSETS: Goodwill 17,443,869 17,443,869 Operating lease right of use asset, net 3,391,457 3,686,747 Intangible assets, net 10,542,708 12,220,833 Other assets, net 12,000 12,000 TOTAL OTHER ASSETS 31,390,034 33,363,449 TOTAL ASSETS $ 49,607,352 $ 45,712,732 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 7,291,519 $ 8,032,769 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,362,804 796,815 Operating lease liability 285,676 321,860 Accrued warranty 198,087 350,013 Other accrued liabilities 1,476,479 1,055,995 Accrued loss contingencies - 1,300,000 Income taxes payable - 5,071 Refundable customer deposits 4,331,250 1,870,173 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 1,889,832 444,310 Contingent value rights 288,948 312,080 Earnout consideration - 2,500,000 Current portion of loans payable 379,609 3,139,113 Current portion of loans payable - related party 1,530,244 6,951,563 Embedded derivative liability - 82,281 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 19,034,448 27,162,043 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans payable and related interest 1,093,114 6,531,650 Loans payable and related interest - related party 3,897,808 - Operating lease liability 3,233,929 3,471,623 Accrued compensation and benefits 620,087 - TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 8,844,938 10,003,273 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 6) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Series A Convertible preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share;

3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Series B preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share;

3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Series C preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share;

35,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Series D preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share;

3,000,000 shares authorized; 1 and no shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock, par value $0.05 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 3,406,614 and 9,343 shares issued and outstanding, respectively(1) 170,331 467 Additional paid-in capital(1) 77,953,503 51,445,995 Accumulated deficit (56,395,868 ) (42,899,046 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 21,727,966 8,547,416 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 49,607,352 $ 45,712,732 (1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-200 that became effective April 21, 2025, the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50 that became effective October 17, 2024 and the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-15 that became effective June 12, 2024.

SUNATION ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2025

2024

2025

2024

Sales $ 18,993,636 $ 14,718,386 $ 44,694,528 $ 41,487,003 Cost of sales 11,781,951 9,482,661 28,212,001 26,653,476 Gross profit 7,211,685 5,235,725 16,482,527 14,833,527 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,898,041 6,133,087 19,381,068 19,321,037 Amortization expense 559,375 709,375 1,678,125 2,128,125 Fair value remeasurement of SUNation NY earnout consideration - - - (800,000 ) Total operating expenses 7,457,416 6,842,462 21,059,193 20,649,162 Operating loss (245,731 ) (1,606,737 ) (4,576,666 ) (5,815,635 ) Other (expense) income: Investment and other income 15,173 25,410 90,999 98,576 Gain on sale of assets - (6,940 ) - (822 ) Fair value remeasurement of warrant liability - (1,435,845 ) (7,531,044 ) (974,823 ) Fair value remeasurement of embedded derivative

liability - 587,271 - (468,329 ) Fair value remeasurement of contingent forward

contract - - 899,080 - Fair value remeasurement of contingent value rights (2,318 ) (14,051 ) 23,132 478,809 Financing fees - - (1,136,532 ) - Interest expense (143,420 ) (811,551 ) (876,790 ) (2,312,054 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - (35,657 ) (343,471 ) (35,657 ) Other expense, net (130,565 ) (1,691,363 ) (8,874,626 ) (3,214,300 ) Net loss before income taxes (376,296 ) (3,298,100 ) (13,451,292 ) (9,029,935 ) Income tax expense 16,679 509 45,530 38 Net loss (392,975 ) (3,298,609 ) (13,496,822 ) (9,029,973 ) Deemed dividend on extinguishment of Convertible

Preferred Stock - (3,464,426 ) - (4,215,551 ) Deemed dividend on modification of PIPE Warrants - (875,737 ) - (11,447,251 ) Deemed contribution on exchange of equity

instruments - 4,075,681 - 4,075,681 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (392,975 ) $ (3,563,091 ) $ (13,496,822 ) $ (20,617,094 ) Basic net loss per share(1) $ (0.12 ) $ (2,350.12 ) $ (6.19 ) $ (25,596.09 ) Diluted net loss per share(1) $ (0.12 ) $ (2,350.12 ) (6.19 ) (25,596.09 ) Weighted Average Basic Shares Outstanding(1) 3,406,614 1,516 2,180,066 805 Weighted Average Dilutive Shares Outstanding(1) 3,406,614 1,516 2,180,066 805 (1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-200 that became effective April 21, 2025, the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-50 that became effective October 17, 2024 and the reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio of 1-for-15 that became effective June 12, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release also includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure provided in this release, and is net (loss) income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation, gain on sale of assets, financing fees, loss on debt remeasurement, and non-cash fair value remeasurement adjustments as detailed in the reconciliations presented below in this press release.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because the Company believes they are useful indicators of its operating performance. Management uses these measures principally as measures of the Company's operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating plan and financial projections. The Company believes these measures are useful to investors as supplemental information and because they are frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, their respective GAAP financial measures, as measures of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed to imply that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these measures do not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company's GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis. The Company's definition of these non-GAAP financial measures is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.