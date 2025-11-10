IT Creations, Inc.: Mexico Unveils I'AM: The Sovereign Artificial Intelligence, Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell and IT Creations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / The era of sovereign artificial intelligence has officially arrived in Mexico. I'AM, an AI ecosystem developed entirely in Mexico, today announced the deployment of its high-performance infrastructure - powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, supplied by IT Creations - marking a historic milestone for Latin America's technological independence.

Developed entirely by Mexican talent, I'AM stands as one of the most advanced and powerful AI infrastructures in Latin America, dedicated exclusively to artificial intelligence research, deployment, and commercialization.

"With I'AM, Mexico now owns a sovereign AI platform capable of competing globally - built on the same cutting-edge hardware that powers the world's top models, but optimized for our people, our language, and our data," said Raúl Manzano, Founder & CEO of I'AM. "Thanks to our partnership with IT Creations and NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, we are bringing world-class compute power home - for Mexico and for all Spanish-speaking communities."

Full Support in Spanish - For the First Time

One of I'AM's greatest breakthroughs is its native support in Spanish - not as a translation layer, but as an integral design principle. Every model, interface, and dataset has been trained and tuned in natural Mexican Spanish, capturing the linguistic, cultural, and contextual nuances often ignored by global AI systems.

This makes I'AM one of the most advanced large-scale AI platforms that truly understands and responds to the Spanish-speaking world - from idioms and humor to local business processes, academic structures, and government procedures.

"Artificial intelligence should speak your language - literally," added Antonio Ibarra, Co-Founder of I'AM. "I'AM was built for Spanish speakers from day one, ensuring that every user - from students to corporations - can interact naturally, confidently, and securely."

A New Standard for Sovereign AI

I'AM's architecture integrates NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs deployed in Mexico, enabling unprecedented performance, energy efficiency, and enterprise-grade security.

This foundation allows I'AM to offer a complete ecosystem of sovereign AI solutions:

I'AM Chat: a free conversational AI designed entirely in Spanish and trained on national context.

I'AM Soluciones: AI-driven tools for businesses and governments seeking secure, localized automation.

I'AM Developers: an open API and SDK ecosystem empowering startups and creators to build the next generation of AI applications.

I'AM Marketplace: a no-code platform for creating, customizing, and monetizing AI agents.

Technology with Identity

Unlike foreign AI systems, I'AM guarantees complete data sovereignty, keeping all information within Mexican borders through its nationally owned supercomputing infrastructure. The project embodies the vision of technological independence, accessibility, and human-centered innovation - made in Mexico, for the world.

"We are proud to support I'AM's mission of making AI accessible and secure for all Spanish-speaking communities," said a representative from IT Creations. "Their adoption of NVIDIA's Blackwell GPUs demonstrates Mexico's readiness to lead in the global AI era."

I'AM is Mexico's First Artificial Intelligence Factory, combining one of the largest private AI computing capacities in the country with a mission to democratize access to intelligent technology. With a foundation in sovereign data, Spanish-first design, and national innovation, I'AM provides AI solutions for individuals, developers, enterprises, and governments - built with Mexican talent and powered by world-class hardware.

IT Creations, Inc., a leading wholesale distributor of premium IT equipment, is based in Chatsworth, California. The company specializes in delivering custom-configured enterprise solutions to businesses worldwide. Its 98,000 sq. ft. advanced facility stores thousands of servers, professional workstations, and components from top manufacturers such as HPE, Dell, Lenovo, Gigabyte, Supermicro, and others. Offering a wide range of new, recertified, and legacy products, IT Creations provides customers with flexible options that balance performance and budget. The company's multilingual sales team, fluent in six languages, is ready to assist with international transactions and help clients select the optimal systems for their specific business needs.

