Roper Technologies, Inc.: Roper Technologies strengthens AI leadership with key executive appointments

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) today announced the appointments of Shane Luke as Senior Vice President of AI and Edward Raffaele as Vice President of AI Engineering. In these newly created roles, Luke and Raffaele will focus on advancing AI capabilities across Roper's portfolio of market-leading vertical software businesses. The AI team will work closely with Roper's businesses to accelerate AI-driven opportunities that enhance product innovation and long-term growth.

"AI represents a significant opportunity to strengthen the value our businesses deliver to their customers and drive higher levels of long-term growth for Roper," said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies' President and CEO. "Shane and Eddie bring deep expertise in AI strategy, development, and implementation that will help our businesses amplify their current AI capabilities. We are excited to welcome them to the Roper family."

Shane Luke most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of AI and Machine Learning at Workday. Prior to Workday, Luke held leadership positions at Nike, where he served as Global Head of AI for Nike Digital Innovation and Director of Product Management for Nike Digital Sport. He also served as Co-founder and CEO of BlueMesh, an AI-powered enterprise collaboration platform, and as Chief Product Officer at Recon Instruments, which was acquired by Intel. Luke holds a master's degree in philosophy with a focus on artificial intelligence from Simon Fraser University and a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of British Columbia.

Edward Raffaele also joins Roper from Workday, where he served as Vice President of AI, defining and executing AI strategy across thousands of customers worldwide. Prior to Workday, Raffaele served as Chief Technology Officer at Tozny, where he oversaw development of their machine learning platform for DARPA and their SaaS consumer products. Raffaele also co-founded BlueMesh, an early machine learning startup. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Nike and Recon Instruments prior to its acquisition by Intel. Raffaele holds an MBA from George Fox University and a bachelor's degree in information technology from Oregon Institute of Technology.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market-leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.

