GlobalFoundries Inc.: GlobalFoundries Licenses GaN Technology from TSMC to Accelerate U.S.-Manufactured Power Portfolio for Datacenter, Industrial and Automotive Customers

MALTA, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced that it has entered into a technology licensing agreement with TSMC for 650V and 80V Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. This strategic move will accelerate GF's next generation of GaN products for datacenter, industrial and automotive power applications and provide U.S.-based GaN capacity for a global customer base.

As traditional silicon CMOS technologies hit their performance limits, GaN is emerging as the next-generation solution for meeting the increasing demand for higher efficiency, power density and compactness in power systems. GF is developing a comprehensive GaN portfolio, including high-performance 650V and 80V technologies aimed at enabling electric vehicles, datacenters, renewable energy systems and fast-charging electronics. GF's GaN solutions are designed for harsh environments, with a holistic approach to GaN reliability that spans process development, device performance and application integration.

GF will qualify the licensed GaN technology at its manufacturing facility in Burlington, Vermont, leveraging the site's expertise in high-voltage GaN-on-Silicon technology to accelerate volume production for customers seeking next-generation power devices. Development is set for early 2026, with production to begin later in the year.

"This agreement reinforces GF's commitment to innovation and its strategic focus on differentiated technologies that address essential power devices that we use to live, work and connect," said Téa Williams, senior vice president, power business at GlobalFoundries. "With the addition of this proven GaN technology, we will accelerate the development of our next-generation GaN chips and deliver differentiated solutions that address critical power gaps for mission critical applications from the datacenter, to the car, and to the factory floor."

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented global team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

Forward-looking information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Gonzalez

stephanie.gonzalez@gf.com