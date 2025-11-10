

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial producer prices in the Republic of North Macedonia increased in September after declining in the previous few months, preliminary data from the State Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The total industrial producer price index, which combines those for the domestic and the export markets, rose 0.5 percent from August, when it fell 0.1 percent.



Prices in the manufacturing sector increased 0.5 percent and those in the electricity, gas, steam and air condition supply industry were 1.4 percent higher. The water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation services prices increased 4.9 percent.



Producer prices decreased 0.6 percent in the mining and quarrying industry. The PPI rose 4.5 percent year-on-year following a 4.2 percent increase in August.



Manufacturing prices rose 4.4 percent and those in the electricity and air conditioning industry rose 7.3 percent. Prices in the water supply and waste management sector were 6.9 percent higher.



