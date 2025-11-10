

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Bajaj Finance Limited (BAJFINANCE.NS), Monday announced the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026.



For the period ended 30 September 2025, profit after tax increased to INR 4,948 crore from INR 4,014 crore a year earlier.



Profit before tax rose 22 percent, to INR 6,608 crore from INR 5,401 crore in the previous year.



Net interest income totaled INR 10,785 crore, up 22 percent compared to INR 8,838 crore last year.



Concurrently, the company approved appointment of Manish Jain as the Deputy CEO, in addition to his current role as Managing Director of BFSL.



Bajaj Finance's stock closed at INR 1,085.00, up 1.73 percent on the National Stock Exchange.



