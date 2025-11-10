Medincell has been selected for inclusion in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) World Small Cap Index, which encompasses the most liquid and high-performing small-cap companies across 23 developed markets.

Joining the MSCI World Small Cap Index reflects the strength of Medincell's business model, its growth potential, and its commitment to innovation and social responsibility.

The inclusion will enhance Medincell's visibility among institutional investors and index-tracking funds that follow MSCI indices.

The entry will become effective at the opening of trading on 24 November 2025.

About the MSCI World Small Cap Index

The MSCI World Small Cap Index captures small-cap representation across 23 developed market countries. With approximately 3,840 constituents, the index covers about 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.

For more information: https://www.msci.com/documents/10199/255599/msci-world-small-cap-index.pdf

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO technology, which enables controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable deposit.

The first treatment based on BEPO technology was approved for schizophrenia by the FDA in April 2023 and is now marketed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY (BEPO technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq).

Our investigational pipeline includes numerous innovative therapeutic candidates in various stages of development, from formulation to Phase 3 clinical trials. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to advance global health through new treatment options.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 140 people representing more than 25 nationalities.

UZEDY and SteadyTeq are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

www.medincell.com

