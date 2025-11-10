Fossil Group, Inc.: Fossil Announces Grant of Sanction Order

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) (the " Company ") announced today that its subsidiary, Fossil (UK) Global Services Ltd (the " Plan Company "), has been granted an order from the High Court of Justice of England and Wales (the " Sanction Order ") sanctioning the restructuring plan under Part 26A of the UK Companies Act 2006 (as amended) (the " Restructuring Plan ") in respect of the 7.00% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by the Company (the " Notes "). Implementation of the Restructuring Plan will result in the cancellation in full of the Notes, the issuance by the Company of 9.500% First-Out First Lien Secured Senior Notes due 2029 and 7.500% Second-Out Second Lien Secured Senior Notes due 2029.

Franco Fogliato, CEO said: "The High Court's decision to sanction the Restructuring Plan is an important and advanced step as we look to address Fossil's upcoming debt maturity and provide additional liquidity to support our turnaround plan."

"The Fossil team remains committed to delivering strong execution of our consumer-focused, brand-led model - leveraging our portfolio of iconic brands, global reach and 40-year watchmaking heritage to drive long-term profitable growth and maximize value for all of our stakeholders."

Further Information:

A copy of the document in which the terms of the Restructuring Plan are contained, and a copy of the statement required to be furnished pursuant to section 901D of the Companies Act 2006 (as amended) (the " Explanatory Statement "), are available online through the website https://dm.epiq11.com/fossil (the " Plan Website ") which was set up by Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC as the information agent in respect on the Restructuring Plan (the " Information Agent "). Plan Creditors may also access the Explanatory Statement for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") website (www.sec.gov). A copy of the Sanction Order, once available, will also be uploaded to the Plan Website.

For further details on the proposed Notes Restructuring and its terms, please refer to the Company's previous announcements on August 13, 2025, September 9, 2025, September 23, 2025, September 25, 2025, October 8, 2025, October 16, 2025, October 23, 2025, October 30, 2025, November 4, 2025, and November 6, 2025.

Plan Website: https://dm.epiq11.com/fossil

Contact Details:

Information Agent

Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC

registration@epiqglobal.com (referencing "Fossil" in the subject line)

Retail Advocate

Jon Yorke

jy@fgadvocate.com

Investor Relations

Christine Greany

The Blueshirt Group

christine@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact

Brunswick Group LLP

Fossilgroup@brunswickgroup.com

Where You Can Find Additional Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security.

The Company has filed with the SEC a registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form S-3, as amended and supplemented (File No. 333-290139) (the " S-3 Registration Statement ") and a registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form S-4, as amended and supplemented (File No. 333-290141) (together with the S-3 Registration Statement, the " Registration Statements ") in connection with the Restructuring Plan. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus (the " Prospectus ") dated September 25, 2025 in the Registration Statements, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated October 16, 2025 and any further prospectus supplement thereto, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offerings. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website (www.sec.gov). Alternatively, Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC will arrange to send you the Prospectus if you request it by emailing registration@epiqglobal.com (with the subject line to include "Fossil") or via phone at +1 (646) 362-6336.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. The Company and its subsidiaries (the " Fossil Group ") are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands. The Fossil Group brings each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories and channels. Certain press releases and SEC filing information concerning the Company are also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

