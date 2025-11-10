Anzeige
Montag, 10.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
Actusnews Wire
10.11.2025
134 Leser
WAVESTONE: Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L.233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of
October 31, 2025, its capital was composed of 24,906,332 shares representing 37,169,649 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

Wavestone was founded amid the rise of new technologies and digital innovation, growing with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. Expanding from France and Germany into Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and North America, Wavestone has become a leading consulting partner, supporting the world's largest companies in their most ambitious strategic transformations.

Drawing on expertise at the intersection of technology and business, Wavestone's 6,000 employees deliver a 360° portfolio of high-value, tailored consulting services, from redesigning business models to implementing cutting-edge technologies, while helping clients advance sustainable transitions.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®

Wavestone
Pascal Imbert
CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Benjamin Clément
Financial Communication
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		Actus
Mathieu Omnes
Investor and Analyst Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Deborah Schwartz
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xpiaY5tmYpyayG5waMZmZ5aXbJeTmZXIaZPHyJaZlZuVam5pnGpja5TJZnJmlmZs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95116-wavestone_declaration-amf_251110-en.pdf

