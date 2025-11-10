Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Nov-2025 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

10 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  10 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         48,390 
 
Highest price paid per share:            128.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             124.60p 
 
                           127.0110p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 930,053 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,811,523 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,811,523 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      127.0110p                        48,390

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
628             124.60          08:19:24         00360296588TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             126.00          08:42:30         00360308741TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             126.20          08:50:45         00360312404TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             126.20          08:50:45         00360312405TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             126.20          08:50:54         00360312485TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             125.80          08:50:55         00360312487TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             126.00          11:47:04         00360366901TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             126.00          11:47:04         00360366902TRLO1     XLON 
 
1289             126.00          11:47:05         00360366903TRLO1     XLON 
 
1333             126.00          11:47:05         00360366904TRLO1     XLON 
 
1334             126.00          11:47:07         00360366905TRLO1     XLON 
 
1244             126.00          11:47:32         00360366911TRLO1     XLON 
 
1302             126.00          11:47:34         00360366915TRLO1     XLON 
 
1341             126.60          11:47:36         00360366917TRLO1     XLON 
 
1341             126.60          11:47:36         00360366918TRLO1     XLON 
 
1341             126.40          11:47:36         00360366919TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              127.00          12:05:33         00360367323TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             127.00          12:08:41         00360367372TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             127.40          12:22:35         00360367825TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             127.20          12:30:37         00360367995TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              127.20          12:30:37         00360367996TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             127.20          12:30:37         00360367997TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             127.20          12:30:37         00360367998TRLO1     XLON 
 
407             128.00          12:33:23         00360368070TRLO1     XLON 
 
370             128.00          12:33:23         00360368071TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             128.00          12:33:23         00360368072TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              128.00          12:33:23         00360368073TRLO1     XLON 
 
65              128.40          12:34:26         00360368080TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             128.40          12:34:26         00360368081TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             127.80          12:35:34         00360368114TRLO1     XLON 
 
671             127.60          12:37:23         00360368172TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             127.40          12:43:16         00360368247TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             127.20          12:43:22         00360368248TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             127.80          12:56:00         00360368736TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              127.80          12:56:00         00360368737TRLO1     XLON 
 
469             127.80          12:56:02         00360368738TRLO1     XLON 
 
339             127.60          12:56:14         00360368743TRLO1     XLON 
 
341             127.60          12:56:14         00360368744TRLO1     XLON 
 
87              127.80          13:04:29         00360368932TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             127.80          13:04:29         00360368933TRLO1     XLON 
 
29              127.60          13:04:39         00360368935TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             127.60          13:14:42         00360369184TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              128.00          13:15:09         00360369187TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             128.00          13:15:09         00360369188TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              128.20          13:15:10         00360369189TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             127.60          13:30:49         00360369617TRLO1     XLON 
 
202             128.00          13:30:49         00360369618TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             128.20          13:30:49         00360369619TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             127.60          13:35:19         00360369720TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             127.60          13:36:15         00360369764TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             127.40          13:36:58         00360369779TRLO1     XLON 
 
389             127.00          13:36:59         00360369780TRLO1     XLON 
 
288             127.00          13:45:02         00360370129TRLO1     XLON 
 
87              127.00          13:45:02         00360370130TRLO1     XLON 
 
302             127.00          13:45:59         00360370172TRLO1     XLON 
 
375             127.00          13:45:59         00360370173TRLO1     XLON 
 
352             127.40          13:46:22         00360370180TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             127.40          13:46:22         00360370181TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             127.40          13:46:22         00360370182TRLO1     XLON 
 
378             127.60          13:47:06         00360370201TRLO1     XLON 
 
262             127.60          13:47:06         00360370202TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             127.60          13:53:04         00360370454TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             127.60          13:53:04         00360370455TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              127.60          14:06:57         00360371040TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             127.60          14:06:57         00360371041TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             127.60          14:06:57         00360371042TRLO1     XLON 
 
108             127.60          14:06:57         00360371043TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              127.60          14:12:22         00360371221TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             127.40          14:12:22         00360371222TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             127.60          14:24:41         00360371759TRLO1     XLON 
 
219             127.60          14:24:41         00360371760TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             127.40          14:24:41         00360371761TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              127.60          14:34:45         00360372499TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              127.60          14:34:45         00360372500TRLO1     XLON 
 
296             127.60          14:34:45         00360372501TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             127.60          14:34:45         00360372502TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             127.40          14:42:09         00360372894TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              127.40          14:45:29         00360373098TRLO1     XLON 
 
195             127.40          14:45:29         00360373099TRLO1     XLON 
 
345             127.40          14:45:29         00360373100TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              127.40          14:45:29         00360373101TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              127.40          14:47:51         00360373311TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             127.40          14:47:51         00360373312TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              127.40          14:47:51         00360373313TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             127.20          14:51:50         00360373724TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             127.00          14:51:51         00360373726TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             126.60          14:51:51         00360373727TRLO1     XLON 
 
342             126.60          14:51:59         00360373735TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             126.60          14:51:59         00360373736TRLO1     XLON 
 
185             127.20          15:10:47         00360375353TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             127.20          15:10:47         00360375354TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             127.20          15:10:47         00360375355TRLO1     XLON 
 
481             127.20          15:10:47         00360375356TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             127.20          15:10:47         00360375357TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             127.20          15:10:47         00360375358TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             127.40          15:48:12         00360377331TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             127.20          15:51:10         00360377439TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             127.00          16:02:03         00360377882TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             127.00          16:02:03         00360377883TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             127.40          16:08:56         00360378535TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             127.80          16:18:38         00360379255TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             127.80          16:18:38         00360379256TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              127.80          16:18:38         00360379257TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             127.80          16:18:38         00360379258TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             127.80          16:18:38         00360379259TRLO1     XLON 
 
1320             127.20          16:19:36         00360379330TRLO1     XLON 
 
1320             127.40          16:19:36         00360379331TRLO1     XLON 
 
1365             127.20          16:19:36         00360379332TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 407763 
EQS News ID:  2227240 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2227240&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2025 11:51 ET (16:51 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
