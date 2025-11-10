

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study published on November 5 in the journal Neurology found that heavy drinking, defined as three or more alcoholic drinks a day, is linked to more severe brain bleeds and earlier long-term brain damage.



Researchers studied 1,600 patients admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital between 2003 and 2019 who had a brain bleed not caused by an injury. They used CT scans to measure the size and location of the bleed and MRI scans to look for damage in the brain's small blood vessels.



They found that about 7 percent of these patients said they drank heavily. Compared with non-drinkers, heavy drinkers were younger when the bleed occurred and had bleeds that were about 70 percent larger. They were also twice as likely to have bleeding deep inside the brain or spreading into fluid-filled spaces. Even drinking two drinks a day was linked to brain bleeds happening at a younger age.



Heavy drinkers also had higher blood pressure and lower platelet counts, which makes it harder for blood to clot. They showed more signs of small blood vessel damage, which can lead to memory loss, walking problems, and dementia, and increases the risk of another brain bleed.



'The brain bleed is one of the most lethal and disabling conditions known to human beings,' said corresponding author Edip Gurol. 'They come on suddenly, cause severe damage, and often leave patients with life-changing disabilities. It's one of the most difficult conditions to recover from.'



Researchers believe that alcohol raises blood pressure and weakens small blood vessels, making them more likely to burst. They emphasized that cutting back on alcohol is an important part of preventing strokes and protecting brain health.



However, the study had limitations, such as alcohol use was self-reported, the number of heavy drinkers was small, all patients were from one hospital, and most were white. The authors said larger, more diverse studies are needed to understand how alcohol affects brain aging and stroke risk.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News