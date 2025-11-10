Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Gullewa Limited announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Report") in connection with the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an aggregate of 2,802,954 ordinary shares (the "Shares") in the capital of Central Iron Ore Limited (the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Brooklyn Bay Pty Ltd ("Brooklyn Bay"), in connection with the exercise of 2,802,954 ordinary share purchase warrants (the "Warrants").

Prior to closing the Acquisition, Gullewa and the Joint Actors, directly or indirectly, beneficially owned, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 21,299,000 Shares and 6,994,000 Warrants, representing approximately 57.02% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on an undiluted and approximately 63.80% on a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Gullewa and the Joint Actors directly or indirectly, beneficially owned, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 24,101,954 Shares and 4,191,046 Warrants, representing approximately 60.02% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and approximately 63.80% on a partially diluted basis.

Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, Gullewa and the Joint Actors may from time to time increase or decrease its holdings of Shares or other securities of the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273873

SOURCE: Gullewa Limited