PotlatchDeltic: Forestry Sector's New Report Identifies Seven Key Ecosystem Services To Measure and Value

PotlatchDeltic Corporation, as part of the global Forestry Natural Capital Project, joined 17 other forestry organizations representing stewardship of forests in 38 countries, in unveiling a major milestone in the sector's global collaboration to make nature's value visible in financial decision making.

The initiative, led by the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) and the Capitals Coalition, with support from the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), brings the forestry sector together under the shared goal of making nature's value visible in financial decision-making.

The "Forests and the Future Bioeconomy" progress report summarizes the results of Part 1 of the 18-month Forestry Natural Capital Project. Through workshops, surveys, and analysis aligned with the TNFD LEAP Approach and the Natural Capital Protocol, participants identified and prioritized the seven ecosystem services that reflect forestry's most material contributions to global prosperity:

Sustainable timber and fiber supply,

Water quantity,

Carbon,

Habitat and biodiversity,

Water quality,

Air quality, and

Recreational/cultural activities.

These services represent the core of forestry's natural capital: material, measurable benefits that underpin the bio-based economy and human well-being.

This milestone represents unprecedented collective leadership across continents and companies. The work aligns science, stewardship, and finance, creating a trusted foundation for natural capital accounting in the forestry sector. The next phase will translate these identified ecosystem services into harmonized Natural Capital Accounts. The project's next major milestone is expected at COP31, where the first illustrative sector-wide Forestry Natural Capital Report will be presented.

