Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
WKN: A4054T | ISIN: US36468G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: MJ0
NASDAQ
10.11.25 | 22:00
0,547 US-Dollar
-4,30 % -0,025
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare to Report Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 13, 2025

FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), announced today that it expects to release its third-quarter 2025 financial results after the close of business on Thursday, November 13, 2025. A copy of the news release will be available on the investor website.

Shareholders, investors, interested parties, and media are encouraged to join the Company's earnings call via webcast on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Justin Kenna, GameSquare's CEO and will be joined by other members of GameSquare's management team. Please join the call at

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pYFTHOrP

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Corporate Contact
Lou Schwartz, President
Phone: (216) 464-6400
Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations
Andrew Berger
Phone: (216) 464-6400
Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations
Chelsey Northern / The Untold
Phone: (254) 855-4028
Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-to-report-q3-2025-financial-results-on-november-13-202-1099593

