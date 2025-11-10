MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Collaborates with Leading Photonics Ecosystem to Acquire FMCW Lidar Business

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the business and assets of Scantinel Photonics GmbH, a developer of 1550nm frequency-modulated continuous wave, or FMCW, lidar technology targeted for initial application in the commercial vehicle market. In connection with the acquisition, MicroVision is collaborating with certain funding and strategic partners to accelerate productization and commercial opportunities.

Scantinel Photonic's core technology was developed with financial backing and key support from Zeiss Group, a German manufacturer of optical systems and optoelectronics; Scania, a Swedish commercial trucking OEM; and PhotonVentures, a deep tech venture capital firm purely focused on the key enabling technology of integrated photonics and a strategic partner of PhotonDelta, a Dutch distributor of subsidies for groundbreaking innovation projects accelerating photonic chip application and industrialization.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to advance Scantinel Photonic's FMCW technology toward commercialization and to collaborate in this effort with leaders in the EU's extensive photonics ecosystem," said Glen DeVos, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "Building on the strong foundation and working with key partners, we see a clear path to delivering a 1550nm FMCW lidar solution for long-range applications into a variety of markets, with a focus on commercial vehicle and passenger car ADAS uses."

Continued DeVos, "Through this acquisition, MicroVision broadens its product portfolio with the addition of a long-range FMCW lidar sensor, a strong complement to our existing time-of-flight long- and short-range sensors. MicroVision's unmatched solid-state lidar lineup provides us significant optionality to meet safety and autonomy requirements across our target markets."

With the signing of an asset purchase agreement in October 2025, MicroVision and a funding partner intend to jointly finance the formation of a new German entity, Scantinel GmbH, to acquire the FMCW technology and related assets, as well as a team of approximately 20 engineers based in Ulm, Germany. The parties expect the transaction to be completed by the end of 2025, subject to certain closing conditions, including clearance from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is at the forefront of driving the global adoption of innovative perception solutions, with the goal of making mobility and autonomy safer. Our engineering excellence,based in Washington State, Washington D.C., and Hamburg, Germany, enables us to develop and supply integrated lidar hardware and perception software solutions. Our proprietary technologies enhance safety and automation across various industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouses, and agriculture, and are instrumental in the development of autonomous systems. MicroVision's core technology, initially developed for the automotive industry, continues to accelerate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Building on our history of providing technology to the military segment, our target offerings include semi- and fully autonomous airborne and terrestrial sensor systems. With our solid-state lidar technologies, encompassing MEMS-based long-range lidar and flash-based short-range lidar, integrated with our onboard perception software, MicroVision possesses the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOVIA, and MOSAIK are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to the benefits, timing, and closing of the asset acquisition; collaboration, expectations, and relationships with funding and strategic commercial partners; and statements using words such as "expects," "believes" or "intends" are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to successfully complete the offering on the anticipated terms and on terms and conditions satisfactory to us; the possible adverse impact on the market price of our shares of common stock due to the dilutive effect of the securities to be sold in the offering; capital market risks; our ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of our technologies and products or for products incorporating our technologies; the failure of our commercial partners to perform as expected under our agreements; our ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; our or our customers' failure to perform under open purchase orders; our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and to develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; our ability to maintain our listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in our SEC reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect us. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect us to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Marketing@MicroVision.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/microvision-collaborates-with-leading-photonics-ecosystem-to-acquire-fmcw-lid-1099773